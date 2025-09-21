Health officials issue warning amid surge in severe form of West Nile virus: 'Can result in some long-term complications or even death'

Certain people are at heightened risk for more severe illness and death.

West Nile virus cases are on the rise in the most populous region of Utah, resulting in one death in August.

What's happening?

Utah News Dispatch reported on the trend along the Wasatch Front, which includes Salt Lake City, Provo, and Ogden.

Health officials in several counties have reported West Nile cases, and a death was reported in Davis County.

A handful of cases were neuroinvasive, a severe form of the infection that affects the central nervous system and requires hospitalization.

"[The neuroinvasive form of the virus] can result in some long-term complications or even death," Trevor Warner,​​ communications manager at the Davis County Health Department, told the news outlet. "So, the more severe infections, those will include a high fever, neck stiffness, the person will be disoriented, and in some cases have tremors or muscle weakness."

He added that while it's not uncommon for there to be West Nile-positive pools and human cases in the state, the amount of neuroinvasive cases, along with the death, is rare.

Why is West Nile virus concerning?

While most West Nile cases are asymptomatic, more severe cases can result in fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Age, weakened immune systems, and certain medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes put certain people at heightened risk for more severe illness and death.

Though West Nile has been in the United States since 1999, according to MedlinePlus, the warming planet is driving increases in mosquito-borne illnesses.

That's because these insects are taking advantage of hotter and wetter conditions, which are helping them expand their ranges, remain active for longer during the year, and move into higher altitudes.

For instance, Massachusetts residents were advised to stay vigilant after the state discovered its first West Nile-carrying mosquitoes two weeks earlier than last year. In Connecticut, officials warned residents that one disease-carrying mosquito is expected to spread farther and faster than usual.

What's being done about mosquito-borne illnesses?

Utah officials told residents to wear insect repellent when outdoors, especially at dawn or dusk, as well as long sleeves, pants, and socks.

They also advised people to eliminate standing water around their homes and make sure that their doors and windows are screened. Anyone who is older or immunocompromised should take extra precautions.

Many cities and counties across the country have programs to control mosquitoes. For instance, Warner told Utah News Dispatch that Davis County will spray certain areas when needed.

Meanwhile, some places are taking more creative approaches to exterminate disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Officials in one Florida county, for instance, are using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes, and one neighborhood in Manila, Philippines, is paying residents to bring in any mosquitoes they can wrangle.

Officials in one Florida county, for instance, are using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes, and one neighborhood in Manila, Philippines, is paying residents to bring in any mosquitoes they can wrangle.