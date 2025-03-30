City wages aggressive battle against fast-spreading plant choking local waterways: 'We need to ensure its health for future generations'

"Our goal is not just to remove these harmful plants but to create a sustainable environment."

A city in South Africa is working to remove an invasive species known as devil's thorn from the banks of the Elsieskraal River in an effort to restore the ecosystem.

The Pinelands City Improvement District has partnered with Renew the Elsieskraal River and NETwork to remove the plant from the area and replace it with native plant species. The Elsieskraal River is a small river that flows through the Cape Town area that has been transformed by canals over the years.

"Our goal is not just to remove these harmful plants but to create a sustainable environment where indigenous flora and fauna can thrive," Yazeed Davids, chair of the Pinelands CID, told People's Post via News24.

Devil's thorn, known scientifically as Tribulus terrestris and as puncturevine in the United States, has sharp seed pods and can outcompete native species, threatening biodiversity and leading to increased fire risks. According to the Texas Invasive Species Institute, the pods can puncture bicycle tires and injure humans and wildlife, and its foliage is toxic to livestock including sheep and cattle.

Removal teams uproot the plants and dispose of them, helping not only the environment but also offering work opportunities for people participating in the project.

"We want to reintroduce indigenous vegetation that will stabilize the soil, prevent erosion, and create a habitat for local wildlife. The Elsieskraal River is an important ecological corridor, and we need to ensure its health for future generations," a CID representative told the outlet.

Restoring native plants will have a positive impact on the health of the area, preventing soil erosion and providing habitats for pollinators and other wildlife. Pollinators are key for the survival of plant species around the world, including crops that people eat every day.

Native species are also beneficial economically, saving money on water, fertilizer, and mowing. The less the municipality needs to spend on those kinds of efforts, the more it can spend elsewhere.

You can make similar changes in your own backyard or garden by opting for native plants or utilizing a xeriscaping landscaping plan, which features designs that use as little water as possible while still allowing for thriving plants.

