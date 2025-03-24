Homeowners urged to act after beloved animal poisoned by common yard plant: 'Even a small amount can kill them'

"Animals aren't familiar enough with the plant to know or teach their young that it's toxic."

An ornamental plant showed its lethal side earlier this year when at least five elk calves died after eating Japanese yew in a Montana community south of Missoula.

The highly toxic, nonnative shrub is also the culprit in other wildlife killings, which can result from unsuspecting homeowners using the popular but poisonous plant for their landscaping.

What happened?

Locals in the Florence area, in Montana's Bitterroot Valley, found the dead elk between Jan. 15 and 23, according to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. An examination of two of the calves' stomach contents revealed large quantities of plant material that matched partially eaten shrubs nearby.

"The elk we necropsied … had a large amount of yew — leaves, stems, and seeds — in its rumen," FWP wildlife veterinarian Jennifer Ramsey said in the report. "Yew toxicity often causes sudden death, commonly within two to four hours after ingestion."

Following the incident, the homeowner with the offending yews willingly removed the red-berried plants. The FWP identifies Japanese yew as "an evergreen, tree-like shrub native to East Asia" and says it is "commonly planted around homes and walkways."

"Because it's not native to the area, animals aren't familiar enough with the plant to know or teach their young that it's toxic," FWP biologist Rebecca Mowry said. "Even a small amount can kill them."

Ingesting the plant can also poison humans, pets, and livestock, according to the FWP.

Why are wildlife plant poisonings concerning?

Yew poisonings are especially dangerous when winter snows push wildlife close to homes in search of food, according to the state agency.

The report listed yew poisonings following an Idaho snow event in the winter of 2016-17 that led to a disturbing battlefield scene of dead and dying ungulates published by outdoor brand Field & Stream — and ultimately killed 23 elk and 50 pronghorn. Yews were suspected in elk die-offs in Montana in 2017 and 2019 after snowfall, as well as moose deaths in Idaho in 2022 and 2023.

Field & Stream reported that the Bitterroot Valley and surrounding mountains had heavy snowfall this winter, making food scarce and forcing wild animals into residential areas — the conditions that make them most susceptible to poisonous plantings.

The poisonings are examples, more broadly, of worrisome human-wildlife interactions. Setting aside the impacts of non-native and invasive plants, factors such as human population growth, habitat destruction, and climate-change-related resource shortages are forcing communities and wildlife into contact, as the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the World Wildlife Fund have detailed. These interactions cause concerns for people's safety and livelihoods as well as for animals' well-being.

What's being done about wildlife plant poisonings?

In Montana, the FWP has suggested that residents of areas with elk and other ungulates search their yards for Japanese yew and remove it "if possible." The agency warned that all parts of the plants are toxic and that trimmings should go to a landfill or place where animals can't get them.

Addressing broader issues of human-wildlife conflicts is more complex. The IUCN and other organizations have recommended steps for communities to reduce conflicts while promoting biodiversity. And there are examples of governments and communities generating good news about wildlife conservation — including in Montana, where bison reintroduction on tribal lands has reportedly helped improve the local ecosystem.

Individuals can also take steps to save money and time while promoting healthier natural systems. Possible actions include seeking native plants when landscaping or rewilding to reduce the water, work, chemical use, and financial burdens of having a yard. To cut gas costs and reduce contributions to planet-warming pollution, people can switch to electric or manual power for transportation as well as yard work.

