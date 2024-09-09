Wildlife experts work tirelessly to remove invasive species blanketing coastal state's beaches: 'Forms a large, thick mat that chokes out all other native plants'

Although the succulent known as the ice plant has become a somewhat ubiquitous and iconic part of California's coastline, the plant is, in fact, invasive. To combat it, park officials have been organizing removal events where they, alongside volunteers, compete to see who can pull up the biggest plant, KQED reported.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife describes the ice plant as an invasive species that "forms a large, thick mat that chokes out all other native plants and alters the soil composition of the environment. … It competes with many endangered, threatened, and rare plants."

However, because the ice plant is shallowly rooted, it is easy to remove simply by pulling it up. This has led park officials and educators to turn its removal into a series of fun parties.

"You'll end up with something as long as your body and proudly hold it up like a big fish," park ranger Sierra Frisbie said.









Ice plants first came from South Africa, probably in the 1930s, according to KQED. It was introduced to California as an erosion stabilization tool for railroad tracks and roadsides — but, like so many invasive species, it quickly spread out of control.

Ice plants are still used as ornamental and still sold in many plant nurseries — an excellent reminder that just because a plant is sold in stores, that doesn't mean that it's good to purchase.

Before putting anything in your home garden, you should always do the research to confirm that you are going with a native species (or, at the very least, a noninvasive, nondestructive species). Native plant species are already adapted to your ecosystem and will not threaten or smother other wildlife. They also support local pollinators, enhancing the health of the entire environment.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends purple sage as a native alternative to the ice plant, as it is both good for erosion control and beloved by local pollinators.

