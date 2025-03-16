City takes drastic action against 'toxic' species threatening local ecosystems: '[They] threaten habitat and native species'

Managing invasive species can keep our environment healthy and reduce costly land maintenance.

Fayetteville, Arkansas, has placed a bounty on several invasive species for the seventh year in a row. As a reward, each resident who removes these unwanted plants from their property will receive a free native tree or shrub.

A press release from the city read: "Invasive species threaten habitat and native species by outcompeting native plants for critical resources. … Invasive plants usually have vigorous growth, reseed prolifically, displace natives, negatively alter forest environments and prevent natural habitat regeneration."

Plants on the "wanted" list include the Bradford pear tree, bush honeysuckle, Chinese privet, tree of heaven, golden bamboo, English ivy, and heavenly bamboo.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, heavenly bamboo, also known as nandina, is the Fayetteville Urban Forestry program's newest addition to the list.

John Scott, one of the city's urban foresters, told the Gazette: "While nandina is a commonly used plant and may appear harmless, its berries are toxic to cedar waxwing birds. … This plant produces prolific berries that are distributed by wildlife."

The National Audubon Society states that nandina is toxic to dogs, cats, and other animals. It also suggests several alternative plants that are safer for our furry and feathered friends.

Managing invasive species can keep our environment healthy and reduce out-of-pocket costs for land maintenance.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends planting native species because they can attract diverse pollinators, which keep our food chains secure.

A study from 2021 estimated that North America collectively spent over $26 billion every year in the 2010s to manage invasive species. It also posited that invasive species cost the country over $1 trillion between 1960 and 2017.

While you can't immediately change the practices of an entire continent, starting small in your own backyard can make a difference.

Native Plant Finder is a tool that can help you find native species to bring to your home or local community garden. You can also look into initiatives proposed in your area, which may include targeted grazing by farmers' livestock or an invasive species cook-off.

If no one around you has thought of doing anything like the above examples, you can empower yourself and your community by being the first to discuss perhaps a neighborhood-wide switch to clover lawns. Who knows what your idea could blossom into?

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.