Gardener shares photos of their stunning lawn alternative: 'I ripped everything out…'

by Rachel Beyer
Swapping out patches of grass for clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can significantly cut down on water use and the need for constant mowing.

Photo Credit: iStock

One Redditor's front yard transformation is proving that ditching traditional grass lawns can be both beautiful and beneficial. 

In a post in the subreddit r/GardeningUK, a user shared photos of their two-year journey to replace their grass with a drought-tolerant, pollinator-friendly garden, and the results are nothing short of stunning.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Originally, the gardener removed everything from their front lawn, saving only a buxus shrub for a pot, and opted for a mix of native and drought-tolerant plants. "I ripped everything out … and planted it up, mainly drought tolerant plants as it's south facing," they wrote. To keep costs down, they bought only one of each grass variety, planning to divide them as they grew, and propagated many plants from cuttings and seeds.

The garden ended up with a mix of plants like verbena, echinacea, nepeta, Jerusalem sage, perovskia, sedums, and even saffron crocus, which produced a little bit of saffron this year. The gardener used odd-numbered groupings, a simple trick to make everything look more natural. In the summer, the space is buzzing with bees, and euphorbias and trailing rosemary help keep it from looking too bare in the winter.

Swapping out patches of grass for clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can significantly cut down on water use and the need for constant mowing. Even replacing just part of a lawn with native plants can reduce water consumption by up to 50%, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Plus, native plant lawns attract essential pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which are responsible for pollinating about 75% of flowering plants and nearly 35% of global food crops. A more natural yard can save time, money, and effort while bringing more life into your outdoor space.

Switching to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard can cut down on watering and upkeep while turning your outdoor space into a magnet for bees, butterflies, and other wildlife. Plus, it adds character and color in a way that a plain grass lawn just can't.

"The bees will be loving that. Nicely done," one commenter wrote.

"I was ready for plastic lawn and some s***** pots. How wrong I was," another added.

This Redditor's transformation proves that lawn alternatives thrive and offer a sustainable, visually striking, and environmentally beneficial option for homeowners looking to make a change.

