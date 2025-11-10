Gardener captures adorable video of unexpected backyard visitors: 'They're so flipping cute'

"Hard to be mad at that."

Vegetable gardener Sage (@sagethegrower) recently had some adorable visitors in her yard and shared the footage with her TikTok followers.

"They're so flipping cute," was all Sage could say about the baby bunnies that had nestled into her cabbages.

Young rabbits setting up shop in a garden does happen occasionally. Sage is showing just how much a garden can support local wildlife. On top of providing food and shelter to little bunnies, a healthy yard can provide much-needed help to pollinators, herons, turtles, and other animals.

Of course, keeping the garden safe for these visitors hinges on avoiding harmful pesticides and herbicides, which can compromise the health of other endemic species. Cutting those out also makes for healthier food for humans, as they can do a real number on gut bacteria, increase cancer risks, and contribute to heart disease.

By opting for native plants rather than more exotic options, gardeners can spend less time and effort on maintenance since crops have evolved for the local climate conditions. That also means less money spent on water bills, as native species tend to be drought-resistant.

Speaking of money, by growing her own food, Sage is helping the environment while saving a few bucks on delicious produce. Roughly 20% of a food item's pollution comes from its transportation. By relying more on what's growing in your backyard, it's possible to keep that pollution down.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Reducing pollution also reduces the increasingly destructive weather patterns that come with it. Floods, droughts, and heat waves are just some of the climate problems plaguing farmers, not to mention the effects of that weather on housing and natural ecosystems.

Sage's TikTok followers were utterly in love with the baby rabbits getting cozy in her garden.

"They can have all the cabbage they want," said one community member.

"Hard to be mad at that," replied another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.