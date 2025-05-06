Gardener shares adorable video of surprising discovery in garden bed: 'I was so shocked'

"Thank you for finding space in your heart to share your yard."

A gardener was doing some yard work and stumbled upon a nest of baby bunnies living in one of their planters.

In a post shared to the r/gardening community, they provided a video and expressed their excitement about the critters while asking for advice on next steps.

"The first time I lifted [the nest's covering] I was so shocked I apologized to the bunnies for disturbing them," the original poster shared in a comment.

The post garnered over 500 comments, with several people advising the original poster to leave the bunnies be.

"Mom cottontails only come a couple or so times a day to nurse them as to not attract predators," one user said. "You may see them by themselves for quite a long time before mom comes back."

Another Redditor who has been raising rabbits for 10 years shared promising information. Since the bunnies were fully furred, they said they were a couple of weeks old already.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they were gone within the next 2 to 3 days," they said. "This is about the time they start exploring. … Thank you for finding space in your heart to share your yard with the wildlife."

This post emphasizes the importance of preserving habitats for local wildlife and how coexisting with native species enhances biodiversity.

Wild and woodland animals seek out dense brush, native grasses, and low-lying plants for cover, nesting, and raising young. Native plants can provide safety from predators, creating a good environment for ground-nesting animals.

Gardens have a number of other benefits, too, including lower water bills and less need for maintenance. Native plants require less water and fertilizer, as they have adapted to local climate and soil conditions. This ultimately saves you money.

This heartwarming bunny discovery is a reminder that even small gardening choices can create safe havens for local wildlife. By planting native species, you support biodiversity, conserve resources, and make space for nature to thrive alongside people.

