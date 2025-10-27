Homeowner shares heartwarming photos of unexpected garden visitors: 'So freaking cute'

"Thank you and well done!"

Having adorable wildlife visit your home and garden is always a delight that serves up the warm fuzzies.

One Reddit user shared heartwarming photos of their tiny wildlife visitors — newly hatched turtles — in the r/aww subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a post showing the parent turtle, an amazing cage they created to protect the babies before they hatched, and the newly hatched little ones, the Redditor wrote: "78 days ago, an Eastern Box Turtle dug a hole, and laid her eggs in our garden. I made a cage to protect the nest, and last night, we had a hatch!"

Fellow Reddit users were beyond thrilled to see the tiny hatchlings, and many shared their delight.

"It's so freaking cute!" one commented.

Another Redditor said: "Making a cage to protect the eggs is both a beautiful gesture to nature, and beautifully executed. Thank you and well done!"

Others mentioned how turtles seemed to love visiting their gardens, too.

Planting a garden is an excellent way to attract adorable wildlife such as Eastern Box turtles. Rewilding your lawn with native plant species is an even better way to attract a plethora of tiny animals and pollinators — pollinators help protect human food supplies — and to benefit the local ecosystem.

Transitioning from a regular yard to a native lawn offers more benefits than cute wildlife, though. Installing native plants boosts your home's curb appeal and saves you time, as native lawns require little maintenance. Additionally, since native plants use less water and other valuable resources, you can save money via the reduction of utility bills.

Native plants are also more resistant to local weather, so they tend to thrive no matter what gets thrown at them, meaning you won't need to fix your garden and replant every time a storm comes through.

You can transition your entire lawn to reap these benefits or just a small corner. Utilize an online database to discover which plant species are native to your gardening zone, and get a head start on the switch by planting common native plants such as clover or buffalo grass.

As for the baby turtles that hatched in the original poster's yard, they shared in the comments that they would be moving them "to a protected watershed area nearby, miles of woodland habitat, streams, and meadows."

