Homeowner thrilled after discovering unique creature visiting backyard garden: 'Finally got some photo evidence'

A U.K. homeowner received a surprising reward for creating a nature-friendly garden: A graceful heron alighted on their fence.

"He's been visiting our garden for several months and FINALLY got some photo evidence," the Redditor wrote, adding that their partner had once worried moving closer to town might mean losing local wildlife. Instead, the family's decision to nurture their garden with native plants seems to have had the opposite effect.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Posting on the subreddit r/GardeningUK, the user shared a snapshot of the tall, elegant bird perched casually on their garden fence, showing off their "unconventional garden visitor."

Such encounters are common for homeowners who choose to rewild their lawns — that is, to replace thirsty, manicured grass with countless native species of flowers, grasses, and shrubs. These plants attract local insects, birds, and other pollinators, transforming even small urban yards into thriving, biodiverse habitats.

In fact, urban gardening proves that you don't need acres of land to connect with nature. Even small city gardens can attract wildlife, reduce noise, and cool surrounding spaces. By planting native species, urban homeowners can save water, cut maintenance costs, and create thriving micro-climates in the hearts of towns.

The benefits go beyond beauty and biodiversity. Native lawns often require far less watering and mowing, helping homeowners save both money and time. They're also naturally resilient to local weather conditions and pests, reducing the need for expensive fertilizers and toxic pesticides. Even replacing part of a traditional lawn with a low-maintenance option such as clover or buffalo grass can make a noticeable difference in water use and upkeep.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

For wildlife lovers, it's hard to beat the joy of seeing visitors enjoy your hard work. These sightings offer visible proof that native planting supports local ecosystems, giving pollinators and birds a place to rest and feed, which benefits our own food supply.

"They are amazing up close," one commenter wrote. "We inherited a pond when we moved into our house. The heron used to sit on the hedge watching the fish. Have to have a net over the pond all the time."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.