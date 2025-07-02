New report warns of serious issue with more than 90% of popular produce items: 'Really high concentrations'

More than 90% of popular fruits and vegetables tested by federal agencies showed potentially harmful pesticide residues, according to the Environmental Working Group's 2025 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, CNN reported.

What's happening?

The report, released annually since 2004, ranks nonorganic produce based on contamination levels.

This year's top offender? Spinach, which had more traces of pesticide by weight than any other item tested. The other produce that topped the list was strawberries, kale (as well as mustard and collard greens), grapes, peaches, cherries, nectarines, pears, apples, blackberries, blueberries, and potatoes.

Two items were added to the Dirty Dozen of the most contaminated: blackberries, which were tested for the first time by the Department of Agriculture, and potatoes, which rejoined the list after being absent for several years. Potatoes raised concerns because of their high levels of chlorpropham, a growth regulator banned in the European Union that's applied after harvest to prevent sprouting.

"Because it's applied so late after harvest and so close to when consumers might be exposed or eating potatoes, that's partially what leads to some of these really high concentrations," said Alexis Temkin, a senior scientist at EWG.

Why is pesticide exposure harmful?

These findings align with other recent studies that highlight the prevalence of pesticides in our food supply.

Many of the chemicals identified on the list have been linked to serious health concerns, including cancer, heart disease, genetic damage, and reproductive issues. Children and farmworkers are most at risk, especially those exposed during pregnancy or early development. These chemicals have a negative impact on wildlife and ecosystems as well.

A 2024 study even found that early childhood exposure could be associated with poor neurodevelopmental outcomes that last into adolescence.

While experts say fruits and vegetables are vital for health, pesticide residue remains an invisible risk factor. As Temkin noted, research shows that switching from conventional to organic produce can significantly reduce pesticide levels in the body within days.

What can I do to reduce exposure?

Buying organic versions of the fruits and vegetables you eat most often is one way to reduce pesticide exposure. If that's not an option, the Food and Drug Administration recommends rinsing all produce under running water and scrubbing firm-skinned fruits and vegetables with a clean brush.

Peel produce, discard the outer leaves of leafy greens, and skip soap or bleach, as these can do more harm than good. Opt for warm water and low pressure instead.

You can also prioritize items from the EWG's Clean Fifteen, a list of conventional produce least likely to contain pesticide residue. Pineapples, sweet corn, avocados, and papayas topped the 2025 list.

