US man issues warning after coming down with bizarre symptoms: 'They need to know about it'

"There are many of us out here suffering."

A Maryland man has been working to raise awareness of a tick-borne disease that for the longest time had left him and doctors stumped, according to CoastTV.

What's happening?

Douglas Kifolo was suffering sudden and extreme bouts of hives, vomiting, and gastrointestinal problems. Doctors couldn't figure it out, and Kifolo was at a loss.

"It went on and off for five years. I was in and out of ERs and doctors' offices trying to find out why," Kifolo said, per CoastTV.

Then, his son noticed he broke out in hives after eating. This reminded him of a friend who had allergic reactions to red meat due to alpha-gal syndrome.

Kifolo got tested, confirming he had the same condition. While there's no cure, he watches his diet and other things, as red meat, dairy, and even medication can cause a reaction.

Why is alpha-gal syndrome important?

There has been a recent explosion in vector-borne illnesses due to the changing climate. Increasing incidences of extreme weather events such as heat waves and heavy rains provide the perfect breeding ground for a wide range of insects that act as hosts for disease.

Zika, chikungunya, malaria, yellow fever, West Nile, Oropouche, and dengue are just some of the illnesses that spread with expanding mosquito populations. By the same token, more ticks are carrying Heartland virus, Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, rabbit fever, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever in addition to alpha-gal syndrome.

What's being done about alpha-gal syndrome?

After finally being diagnosed, Kifolo dedicated his energies to raising awareness of alpha-gal syndrome and the threats posed by ticks. He now distributes coasters and wooden nickels that direct people to AlphagalInformation.org.

"They need to know about it. That's why I'm doing this. That's why I'm passionate about it," Kifolo said, per CoastTV. "There are many of us out here suffering, and I want them to be educated as well as the general public."

