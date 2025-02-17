Scientists uncover new information on spread of virus across US — here's what you need to know

In the wake of such threats, governments and scientists are looking for ways to protect people from mosquito-borne diseases.

If you live in the U.S., it's unlikely that you'll catch Oropouche fever, according to a new study that took a look at the ability of local mosquitoes to transmit the virus that causes this vector-borne disease.

News Medical Life Sciences summarized the findings, noting that Oropouche is primarily spread by small flies called midges but can sometimes be transmitted by mosquitoes as well. The researchers looked at four U.S. species — Cx. pipiens, Cx. quinquefasciatus, An. quadrimaculatus, and Ae. albopictus — and found weak transmission rates of the virus among them.

"These results … suggest the likelihood of these species maintaining OROV in North America remains low," the researchers stated.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oropouche fever can lead to symptoms like sudden onset of fever, severe headache, chills, muscle aches, and joint pain. However, more severe cases can lead to death, and Brazil has documented cases of pregnant mothers passing the virus to their fetus, possibly resulting in fetal death or congenital abnormalities.

Though the study offers hope to those living in the U.S., Oropouche and other mosquito-borne illnesses remain a growing concern across the world, as warming global temperatures are creating the perfect conditions for mosquito populations to thrive and expand.

For instance, as temperatures climb to new highs, malaria risk zones have expanded to higher elevations in the Ethiopian Highlands, according to Climate.gov. And one recent study found that several mosquito species' populations are set to expand their ranges in North and South America in the coming years thanks to warmer temperatures.

Plus, recent studies have projected that longer autumns and earlier springs in the U.S. will extend mosquito season by two months, The Harvard Gazette reported.

The publication explained that these periods are expected to be warmer and wetter, providing more standing water for mosquitoes to breed. This extra time will lead to more gestational cycles, and this is likely to lead to more bites from females, which need to feed on blood before laying their eggs.

In the wake of such threats, governments and scientists are looking for ways to protect people from mosquito-borne diseases like Oropouche, malaria, dengue, and West Nile virus. For instance, after San Diego County discovered its first-ever locally acquired case of dengue in fall 2024, it sprayed for mosquitoes at about 170 homes over a full weekend in an attempt to quickly halt the potential spread of the virus.

And a $70 million pilot program testing malaria vaccines in Africa resulted in a 13% decrease in deaths due to this disease among young children over a period of four years.

You can protect yourself from being bitten by mosquitoes by taking steps like wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellents, keeping unscreened windows and doors closed, and draining standing water in order to prevent the laying of eggs.

