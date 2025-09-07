Officials on alert after discovering US malaria case that's different from norm: 'Ensure early diagnosis'

A New Jersey resident may have contracted malaria from a local mosquito, which would be the first case of its kind since 1991.

What's happening?

Officials are investigating whether the person caught the disease in-state, according to NorthJersey.com.

The resident did not have a recent travel history that would have led to the diagnosis. The state sees about 100 cases of malaria from international travel each year.

Health officials say that local mosquitoes typically pick up malaria by biting a person infected abroad. The insects then go on to infect others.

"The most effective ways are to prevent mosquito bites in the first place and to ensure early diagnosis and treatment of malaria in returning travelers," Acting Health Commissioner Jeff Brown told NewJersey.com.

Why is malaria in New Jersey important?

Malaria is a life-threatening disease spread among humans by mosquitoes. Symptoms typically arise within 30 days of infection. Infected people experience high fever, chills, aches, and nausea. Around 400,000 people die each year from the illness, primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Central America, and Southeast Asia, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Changing rain patterns have led to longer active periods and a wider range for vectors like mosquitoes, according to UC Davis researchers. They also reported that malaria-carrying mosquitoes have expanded northward of where they typically are found as a result of climate change. This is creating an increase in locally contracted cases of malaria in the U.S, including some in Florida, Maryland, and Texas.

Extreme weather events have been supercharged by warming temperatures caused by pollution. These can have devastating effects on our communities and on our health. It's important to educate ourselves on critical climate issues to help combat this issue.

What's being done about malaria in New Jersey?

The risk of malaria is still low in New Jersey. However, the state is entering peak mosquito season, so it's crucial to take precautions.

Brown shared one way to help prevent the spread is to remove any standing water near homes. This reduces the number of places where mosquitoes can reproduce.

There are vaccines and preventative medicines for those travelling to countries where malaria is more prevalent. Patients who contract the disease are also able to be treated with antimalarial drugs.

