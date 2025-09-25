Family raises alarm after grandpa catches unexpected disease from insect bite: 'He had these sudden symptoms'

Some of these diseases are moving into new territories.

A Canadian man was diagnosed with a rare tick-borne disease more commonly found south of the border.

What's happening?

Don Haworth, who lives in Prince Albert, a town in central Saskatchewan, was diagnosed with Rocky Mountain spotted fever. This illness is more commonly reported in the Southeastern and south-central United States.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is not a reportable disease in Canada, and so the government does not track cases. However, the tick that carries it can be found from eastern Alberta to Nova Scotia, according to the CBC, which reported the news.

Haworth believes he contracted it after fishing at a local lake.

"My grandpa woke up and he had these sudden symptoms, which were chills, achy, nausea, vomiting, fever, and very lethargic," granddaughter Elyssa Leedahl said. "By the third day, those symptoms had not improved. And he actually broke out into this red spotted rash that covered his entire body."

Why is this news important?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms of Rocky Mountain spotted fever are fever, headache, and rash, but it can lead to more serious risks, including death, if not treated swiftly.

Meanwhile, there is evidence that tick-borne diseases are becoming more common in Canada as rising global temperatures help vectors expand their ranges and active seasons.

For instance, Québec reported its first case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which scientists linked to the overheating planet. And one study found that Lyme disease risk doubled in Québec and tripled in Manitoba between 2000 and 2015.

Some of these diseases are also moving west. A Lyme disease-carrying tick was discovered on a pet dog in Montana, for example.

What's being done about tick-borne diseases?

The CDC encourages people to take precautionary actions to avoid getting bitten by ticks, including wearing pants and long-sleeve shirts, walking in the middle of trails, and spraying clothing with insecticide containing 0.5% permethrin.

Scientists are also working on a tick-repelling drug for humans that works similarly to the chewable tablets given to dogs.

