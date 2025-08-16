Health officials issue warning amid concerning surge of rare 'rabbit fever': 'Be aware'

It can result in a sudden fever, skin wounds or ulcers, swollen lymph nodes, headaches and chills.

A rare disease that spreads through tick and fly bites has caught the attention of Minnesota officials.

What's happening?

The Minnesota Department of Health announced five cases of tularemia, also known as "rabbit fever," in the state so far this year. Up to six cases are normally identified there annually, according to CBS News.

The network explained that tularemia is commonly found in small rodents, rabbits, squirrels, and beavers. People typically develop the illness after being bitten by an infected tick or fly, getting scratched by an infected cat, or by touching animals that have tularemia.

"It's important for pet owners to be aware of this disease in their pets, because it is possible for a person to become infected as well," Maria Bye, a senior epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health, told CBS.

Why is this surge concerning?

Tularemia in humans can result in a sudden fever, skin wounds or ulcers, swollen lymph nodes, headaches and chills, per CBS. Infected pets may experience high fever, weakness, lack of appetite, and ulcers.

A warming planet is helping ticks and other disease vectors to expand their ranges and remain active longer throughout the year, which increases the potential risk of tularemia and other illnesses. For instance, Lyme disease risk doubled in the Canadian province of Quebec and tripled in Manitoba between 2000 and 2015.

What's being done about tick-borne diseases?

A number of medicines are designed to kill ticks that have bitten dogs before they can spread diseases, and scientists are working on a new tick-repelling drug for humans that works in a similar way.

Still, the best way to prevent tick-borne diseases is to avoid being bitten by these parasites. The CDC recommends staying out of wooded and brushy areas that have high grass and leaf litter, and walking in the center of trails. You can also treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

To avoid tularemia, Minnesota officials also recommend that people keep their cats inside and keep them from hunting small animals, CBS reports. They also recommend checking yards for rabbit nests or dead animals before mowing and avoiding contact with sick or dead wild animals.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.