Official sound alarm after discovering tick carrying dangerous bacteria in US for first time: 'We are really in the sweet spot'

They can be very hard to control.

by Rachel Beyer
Researchers found a type of tick carrying a disease-causing bacterium that hadn't been documented before in the United States. It's the latest sign that invasive pests are finding new footholds and raising new risks as ecosystem conditions shift. And it's got experts urging people to keep a closer eye on their pets, their yards, and even their own clothing.

What's happening?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the Asian longhorned tick was discovered carrying Ehrlichia chaffeensis, the bacteria that causes ehrlichiosis, in Connecticut.

While ticks native to the U.S. have spread this bacteria before, this is the first time it's been found in this invasive species, as Fox Weather reported. The tick was first detected in the U.S. in 2017 and has now spread to more than 20 states, including Connecticut.

Unlike many ticks, longhorned ticks can reproduce without mating; one female can lay thousands of eggs. That makes them much harder to control. "We are really in the sweet spot for ticks," Dr. Purvi Parikh told Fox Weather, pointing to the region's growing tick population and warming conditions that help them thrive.

Why is this discovery important?

Ehrlichiosis can lead to symptoms similar to those of the flu and, if not treated, more serious complications such as breathing trouble or organ failure, per Fox Weather. The illness is already on the rise in some parts of the U.S., and the longhorned tick's ability to carry it could make things worse.

Invasive species don't just bring new health risks; they can also throw off local ecosystems. They compete with native species for food and habitat and damage populations of animals that aren't adapted to handle them. In this case, both wildlife and livestock are at risk. And once an invasive species gets established, it's extremely hard to push back.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What's being done about the invasive ticks?

State and federal officials are tracking the spread and asking people to report sightings. The CDC also recommends checking yourself and your pets for ticks after spending time outside, especially in grassy or wooded areas. Wearing light-colored clothing, using insect repellent, and keeping yards trimmed can all help reduce the chances of exposure.

At home, choosing native plants and avoiding invasive ones can help keep local ecosystems healthier and more resistant to pests. Keeping yards tidy and minimizing conditions where ticks thrive (including tall grass and damp leaf piles) can also make a difference.

Even volunteering with others to organize cleanups is a great way to get involved. As temperatures rise and species move into new regions, small changes in how we manage outdoor spaces may play a big role in keeping communities and ecosystems balanced.

