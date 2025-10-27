Young woman issues warning after being blindsided by serious illness: 'Educate yourself'

There are steps people can take to avoid the same fate.

Hotter weather caused by air pollution is impacting humanity in many ways. One of the indirect effects is an increase in the spread of some diseases, thanks to more favorable conditions for insects like mosquitoes and ticks. One 27-year-old London woman is suffering the worst possible outcome of that change after contracting Lyme disease, Ireland Live reported.

What's happening?

Maia Pavey of Erith, southeast London, used to be an artist and co-owner of a photo lab studio. However, in March 2022, Pavey contracted COVID. While it is uncertain exactly what happened, it appears that this infection reawakened older infections that were lying dormant in Pavey's body, including Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, which she may have picked up during Scouting activities as a teenager.

Regardless of the exact source, Pavey contracted Lyme disease, and in August 2023, she became bedridden. All the normal activities of her life ground to a halt. She was no longer able to work, participate in her hobbies, or even use the restroom unassisted. She suffered from fatigue, dizziness, pain, nausea, and numbness.

Why is this instance of tick-borne disease important?

While this is an extreme example of what can happen due to a tick bite, it is not an isolated incident. Many diseases are spread by bites from insects like ticks and mosquitoes. Some of them are quite severe or produce long-lasting side effects, like the red meat allergy caused by alpha-gal syndrome from a Lone Star tick bite.

As the planet gets hotter, the ranges and active seasons of these insects are expanding, leading to the perfect conditions for diseases to spread. Both the potential numbers and the regions at risk are reaching new, unprecedented levels.

What's being done about ticks and Lyme disease?

For Pavey, the December 2024 confirmation of her diagnosis and the start of IV antibiotics have led to some improvements. It is possible that she may recover over time, though the treatments are expensive and working slowly.

For those who wish to avoid a similar condition, tick prevention is essential. Avoid brush and tall grass, and wear long clothing when you do need to be out in this type of environment. Use anti-tick products to protect yourself. Examine yourself for ticks after being outdoors and be mindful of any rashes that may develop, since this is a sign of Lyme disease.

"Educate yourself about tick-borne illnesses and the ways to avoid them or protect yourself," Pavey told PA Real Life, according to Ireland Live.

