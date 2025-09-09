Experts issue warning about spike in concerning tick-borne illness in US region: 'There's not a lot of awareness'

One of the best things you can do is know what the symptoms are.

A tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis is on the rise in California.

The disease is most often seen in dogs, but experts are concerned about the risk going up for humans, too.

What's happening?

According to CBS News, over half of the counties in California are considered high risk for anaplasmosis. Even given this risk, most people there don't know about the disease because they consider ticks more of a danger in other places in the country, rather than the West.

Dr. Jane Sykes, a veterinary medicine professor at UC Davis, told the publication, "There's not a lot of awareness in California because most people think it's primarily a disease of the Upper Midwest and Northeast."

Anaplasmosis in dogs has a number of symptoms, including significant lethargy, vomiting, and a fever. It can be hard to get an accurate diagnosis since many vets don't think about it first.

That's why raising awareness is important. Since the disease is easy to treat with antibiotics, the sooner you can get your dog a diagnosis, the sooner they will be feeling better.

Why is the rise of tick-borne diseases concerning?

According to Boston University, a warming climate means more ticks covering a wider range and for longer periods. They're becoming more and more common in urban areas, too, whereas they used to mostly live in forests and fields.

In order to lower the number of ticks out there, we need extended cold times in the year. As these get both shorter and warmer, there will be more ticks and, therefore, a greater risk of tick-borne illness.

A study in the Journal of Medical Entomology observed that there have been more anaplasmosis cases as temperatures rise and human exposure to ticks goes up.

What's being done about the rise of tick-borne diseases?

One of the best things you can do is know what the symptoms are of tick-borne illnesses. That way, you can get a diagnosis for yourself, your pet, or someone else ASAP.

You can also vote for politicians who want to make policies that encourage a cooler climate, which can lower temperatures and make it more difficult for ticks to thrive.

Meanwhile, taking steps to keep your yard tick-free will reduce the risks around your house.

