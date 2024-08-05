Experts sound warning about concerning chemicals increasingly found in drinking water: 'Everyone's drinking it'

It's a disturbing lack of clarity about a substance that is so widely used.

Amid a scorching summer, hydration is paramount. But recent research has scientists alarmed regarding the presence of one widespread but underrecognized forever chemical in the water we drink: trifluoroacetic acid, a difficult-to-detect substance that could seriously impact our health, The Washington Post reported.

What's happening?

We've long been aware of the hazardous per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances lurking in common household items such as food, cleaning supplies, cookware, and cosmetics. Many policymakers, regulators, and business leaders are working to provide water-quality and product alternatives, ban products containing PFAS, and educate consumers on decreasing exposure. Others have blocked progress in this area.

But what if we're still unwittingly consuming toxic chemicals we hardly know of or understand? It has experts worried after research from Europe's Pesticide Action Network revealed "strikingly high levels of TFA contamination" in groundwater from multiple areas, noted the Post, which also spoke to environmental consultant David Behringer on the situation (outlined here by The Guardian). "We have TFA in all the drinking water," Behringer said. "You are drinking it right now. Everyone's drinking it."

Why is this finding important?

Forever chemicals have been used in many manufacturing processes and consumer products since their original 1940s development, according to Time, with a legacy that will continue long into the future. "[PFAS] can take hundreds or even thousands of years to degrade," The Guardian explained. That means, upon disposal, these synthetic compounds can seep into and contaminate our soil and water.

Through respiration, ingestion, and even absorption, forever chemicals can enter our bodies and wreak havoc. As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency detailed, possible effects of some PFAS exposure includes reduced fertility, high-risk pregnancies, childhood developmental delays, immune suppression, high cholesterol, hormonal imbalances, and increased cancer risks.

Potential health outcomes related to TFA have not yet been studied in depth, the Post observed, with experts split on whether or not the chemical endures in the bloodstream. It's a concerning lack of clarity about a substance that is so widely used, particularly in appliances intended as sustainable solutions to those that emit toxic pollution.

What's being done about forever chemicals?

This year, Germany proposed a designation of TFA as a toxic chemical for reproductive health. As Natural Refrigerants remarked, it's "one of the first efforts to associate [TFA] exposure … with harmful human health effects." In the United States, TFA remains unregulated by the EPA, according to the Post — though in a release to workers, the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services declared TFA a contact hazard, adding that limited information "does not mean that this substance is not harmful."

Concerned about chemicals? Contact lawmakers, ditch toxic home goods, replace personal products, change cooking methods with these suggestions from Food & Wine, support clean water initiatives, and buy from brands trying to help your health using PFAS Central's list of PFAS-free products.

