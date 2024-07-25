Scientists sound alarm over news about absorption of 'forever chemicals': 'We are coating ourselves in this stuff'

"A lot of this stuff can go through the skin at surprising rates."

You may have heard about harmful chemicals lurking in your food or water. But a new study has revealed another way these "forever chemicals" can sneak into your body: through your skin.

What's happening?

Groundbreaking research published in the journal Environment International has revealed that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — known as "forever chemicals" because they never fully break down — can seep through human skin and enter the bloodstream, according to the Washington Post.

PFAS are human-made compounds used in countless consumer products, such as cosmetics, water-repellent clothing, and even hand sanitizers, due to their ability to repel grease, water, oil, and heat.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS have been linked to several kinds of cancer, infertility, high cholesterol, low birthweights, and negative effects on the liver, thyroid, and immune system.

Until now, it was thought that these toxic chemicals primarily entered the body through contaminated food, water, and air.

This discovery raises additional concerns about routine exposure to PFAS through products that come into contact with the skin. As Graham Peaslee, a physics professor at the University of Notre Dame, explains to the Post: "We are coating ourselves in this stuff every day, so the long-term prognosis is that a lot of this stuff can go through the skin and at surprising rates."

The study found that shorter-chain PFAS are absorbed more easily through the skin and into the bloodstream compared to longer-chain compounds. However, even the longer-chain chemicals are likely to eventually enter the bloodstream after being absorbed by the skin.

What can I do to stop PFAS exposure?

As an aware consumer, you can take steps to reduce your exposure to forever chemicals.

Start by seeking out PFAS-free personal care and beauty products. Many brands now offer PFAS-free alternatives to items including cosmetics, sunscreens, and even clothing.

Supporting policies that restrict PFAS in consumer goods is another powerful way to drive change. Only eight states have acted to limit PFAS in personal care products. Let your representatives know that you want to see broader action taken to protect public health and the environment from these persistent toxins.

Remember, each conscious choice you make as a consumer sends a signal to companies that you prioritize products that are safer for you, your loved ones, and our planet. Together, our collective action can spur a shift toward healthier, PFAS-free products on store shelves.

