World temperature record broken two days in a row: 'Truly staggering'

"We are now in truly uncharted territory."

A new report from the Copernicus Climate Change Service has revealed that Monday, July 22, became the hottest day on Earth since the organization began collecting information in 1940.

What's happening?

According to The New York Times, preliminary data shows that the global average temperature hit 62.89 degrees Fahrenheit, besting a record of 62.76 Fahrenheit — set Sunday, the day prior.

Before the consecutive record-breaking days, the previous high of 62.74 was set on July 6, 2023, eclipsing the mark of 62.24 set on August 13, 2016. C3S noted that since July 3, 2023, there have been 58 days that have topped the record from eight years ago.

Additionally, 10 of the highest annual maximum daily average temperatures of the last 50 years all came between 2015 and 2024.

"What is truly staggering is how large the difference is between the temperature of the last 13 months and the previous temperature records," C3S director Carlo Buontempo said in a statement. "We are now in truly uncharted territory and as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see new records being broken in future months and years."

Why are the consecutive record temperatures important?

A 62-degree day might sound like a pleasant opportunity to have a picnic or walk in the park, but that number is exceptionally high when it's the average for the entire planet. It's worth remembering that these figures include statistics from places like Siberia and Antarctica, which are typically well below freezing.

Granted, surging global temperatures are typical for this part of the year, as summer in the northern hemisphere leads its large land masses to heat up more quickly than oceans of the southern hemisphere can cool down.

However, humans have undoubtedly contributed to these records for the warmest days, and the repercussions of continually producing planet-warming gases extend far beyond resetting the history books, Nicholas Leach, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford, said.

"What we should care more about is the potential increase in extreme weather, such as heavy rainfall events or heat waves that come along with the global warming," Dr. Leach told the Times.

A devastating heat wave in Karachi, Pakistan, last month left healthcare facilities and morgues overwhelmed following a spike in heat-related illnesses and deaths. Meanwhile, Las Vegas recently endured temperatures of at least 115 degrees Fahrenheit five days in a row, with one day hitting a record 120 degrees.

Hotter conditions have also led to an unprecedented hurricane in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, irreparable damage to crucial ecosystems off Florida's coast, and floods and food shortages across Latin America.

What can I do to help prevent rising global temperatures?

The consequences of Earth's overheating are becoming increasingly frequent and severe, making it pertinent that we all take measures to limit our reliance on dirty energy sources.

Electrifying your home by installing solar panels or upgrading to tankless water heaters are practical solutions that can save you money. Voting for climate-friendly candidates and policies can also help hold dirty energy industries accountable and limit future pollution.

While no individual can tackle this issue alone, we can make changes collectively to help ensure a cooler — or at least less record-settingly hot — future.

