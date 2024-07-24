New study makes alarming discovery about 'forever chemicals' in pregnant mothers: 'Our findings are crucial ... to protect infants'

"Understanding the pathways and risks associated with these chemicals can lead to better regulatory policies and protective measures for the most susceptible among us."

New research has raised alarms per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — also known as "forever chemicals" — and how they can transfer from mothers to newborns, Medical Xpress reported.

What happened?

The publication covered the study, which analyzed 16 types of PFAS in 1,076 mother-child pairs.

The researchers discovered PFAS in maternal serum, cord serum, and breast milk, and they found it was most prevalent in maternal serum. Placental transfer efficiency of PFAS was found to be higher than breastfeeding transfer, which suggests these compounds are more likely to cross the placenta and accumulate in the fetus, Medical Xpress explained.

"Our findings are crucial for developing strategies to protect infants from the potentially harmful effects of PFAS exposure," the study's lead author Yaqi Xu said, per Medical Xpress. "Understanding the pathways and risks associated with these chemicals can lead to better regulatory policies and protective measures for the most susceptible among us."

Why is this research important?

The new study adds to a growing body of research on the health impacts of PFAS, a group of around 15,000 compounds used in products like water-repellent clothing and nonstick cookware.

These chemicals have also made their way into our food and water. For instance, a global study found that about 31% of groundwater samples and about 16% of surface water samples contained high levels of PFAS, despite not being located near any known contamination source.

PFAS are known to accumulate in body tissues such as in the liver, and studies have linked these chemicals to negative health consequences, including developmental issues in children. They've also been associated with health maladies like cancer, birth defects, liver disease, thyroid disease, and lower sperm counts.

What's being done about PFAS?

PFOA — a PFAS used to make products resistant to stains, grease, soil, and water — was banned globally in 2020 as part of the Stockholm Convention, a global health treaty involving 186 countries.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency started phasing out PFAS in 2006. The agency is continuing to fight PFAS contamination through actions like water monitoring and regulations on waste disposal.

It's impossible to completely avoid PFAS, but you can limit your exposure by taking actions like avoiding nonstick cookware and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing. You can also purchase products from PFAS-free brands.

