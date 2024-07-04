The Spout atmospheric water generator makes higher-quality water than most US taps — and now the next run is on sale

"We underestimated the demand for our machines, but it turns out many people deeply crave owning their own source of hyper-pure water at home."

The first run of Spout atmospheric water generators, set to ship this fall, has already sold out, and a second run is on its way, the company told The Cool Down.

"We underestimated the demand for our machines, but it turns out many people deeply crave owning their own source of hyper-pure water at home," co-founders Reuben Vollmer and Tyler Breton said in an email. "It's an incredible win to be able to create a technology that creates microplastic-free water."

That's right — according to new test results, Spout water appears to be free of the tiny pieces of plastic that Common Dreams says pollute 94% of U.S. tap water samples.

"Tyler persistently suggested the idea of microplastic and PFAS testing, and Reuben agreed," the founders told TCD. "Spout's mission is to provide the highest quality drinking water. This testing was essential and made it a priority."

The test results from third-party provider SimpleLab addressed seven different types of plastic.

"The laboratory analyzed our water for microplastics across a range of sizes: 10 to 5,000 micrometers, which is roughly the size of one red blood cell to the size of a small pebble," Spout representative Andy Robbins told TCD. "The results were clear and conclusive: no microplastics were detected in Spout water across all size categories."

Vollmer and Breton paid special attention to high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

"We care a lot about HDPE because it is one of the most common plastics found in many household products," they said. "The fact that it's not in our water suggests a reduction in potential plastic contamination despite being in an environment surrounded by this plastic."

That's important because microplastics, including HDPE, bring major health risks.

"Microplastics like HDPE can carry harmful chemicals and pollutants, posing health risks such as hormonal disruptions and increased cancer risks, according to the WHO," said the founders. "The results further proved out of 47 tests, there were none of these chemicals."

Photo Credit: Spout

This is big news since microplastics have been found even in raindrops. Thanks to widespread plastic pollution, there are few sources of microplastic-free water left in the world, but Spout works by condensing water directly from the air and further filtering it, producing 2.5 gallons of extremely pure water per day.

The company launched in 2023 with a pre-order offering of 2,500 Spout units. By early June 2024, that first offering was completely sold out.

"It truly fills our hearts with gratitude; we have the best customers in the world, and the community's support has been overwhelming," said Vollmer and Breton.

If you missed your chance at the first batch of Spout units, don't worry; the second run is on sale and will ship out in Summer 2025. In fact, if you order between July 4 and 8, 2024, you can save $177.60 off the base price using the TCD discount code "FREEDOM."

"By choosing Spout, you not only ensure the purest, microplastic-free water for your health, but you're also significantly reducing your plastic footprint," said the founders, adding that Spout eliminates the need for single-use bottled water.

"Plus, Spout's advanced technology conserves water and energy, making it an eco-conscious choice for those who care about preserving our planet. Investing in a Spout machine contributes to a cleaner, greener future while enjoying the highest quality water."

