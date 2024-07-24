EPA proposes banning toxin in household items: 'We're making great strides in our efforts to protect people's health'

The EPA's move on NMP is the latest in a series of actions under the amended Toxic Substances Control Act.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a ban on a toxic chemical found in hundreds of everyday products in a major win for public and planetary health.

In early June, the EPA moved to limit the use of N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP), a solvent linked to miscarriages, reduced male fertility, and organ damage. NMP is currently used in consumer products like arts and crafts supplies, cleaning products, and paint removers, as well as in industrial applications, according to The New York Times.

Under the proposed rule, NMP would be banned in products like auto care items, cleaners, and lubricants. Allowable concentrations would be capped in remaining products like glue.

This would mean safer homes for families, as exposure risk from household products containing NMP would drop. Workers would also gain new protections like mandated protective equipment to limit occupational NMP exposure.

But the benefits go beyond human health. NMP can enter the environment during manufacturing and disposal, so cutting usage also means less pollution in our soil, water, and air.

Since NMP is used to make plastics and batteries, per the Times, this rule pushes industry to find safer, greener alternatives — a key step in building a more sustainable economy.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The EPA's move on NMP is the latest in a series of actions under the amended Toxic Substances Control Act to restrict harmful chemicals in favor of safer choices for people and the planet. Recent targets include asbestos and methylene chloride, another paint stripper ingredient.

Some industry groups argue chemical regulations could hamper the manufacturing of products like lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. However, environmental advocates say this rule doesn't go far enough, leaving out communities near industrial NMP users.

EPA assistant administrator Michal Freedhoff emphasized the balanced approach, stating, "We're making great strides in our efforts to protect people's health from exposure to chemicals like NMP. Our proposed common-sense worker protections would keep people safe while also ensuring that NMP could continue to be used, as needed."

The EPA is currently accepting public comments on the proposed NMP rule. A final rule is expected within the next year, so be on the lookout for safer labels coming to a store shelf near you.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.