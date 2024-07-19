Scientists raise concerns after study suggests dangerous chemicals are lurking in popular foods: 'They're everywhere'

The new study adds to a body of research focusing on the health impacts of PFAS.

White rice, coffee, eggs, and seafood are four major dietary culprits for dangerous "forever chemicals" known as PFAS entering our bodies, according to new research.

What's happened?

In July, the Guardian reported on the study, which checked samples of 3,000 pregnant women and found that those who ate more of those four foods typically showed more PFAS in their plasma and breast milk. This is among the first studies to assert that coffee and white rice may be contaminated with these toxic chemicals at higher rates than other foods.

The researchers also connected levels of red meat consumption with levels of PFOS, "one of the most common and dangerous PFAS compounds," as the Guardian reported.

"The results definitely point toward the need for environmental stewardship, and keeping PFAS out of the environment and food chain," Dartmouth researcher and lead author Megan Romano told the publication. "Now we're in a situation where they're everywhere and are going to stick around even if we do aggressive remediation."

Why is this research important?

The new study adds to a body of research focusing on the health impacts of PFAS, a group of around 15,000 compounds used to make things like water-repellent clothing and non-stick cookware. According to the Guardian, food is thought to be the main way these compounds enter our bodies. However, a global study also found that about 31% of groundwater samples and about 16% of surface water samples contained significant levels of these chemicals, even though they weren't near any known source of PFAS contamination.

Scientists have linked PFAS exposure to health problems like cancer, birth defects, liver disease, thyroid disease, lowered sperm counts, and other issues, per the Guardian.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

PFAS aren't the only threat lurking in our food and water, though. Microplastics are another emerging concern and have been linked to dementia, pregnancy complications, and other serious potential health impacts.

What's being done about PFAS?

A number of countries around the world have either banned certain PFAS compounds or imposed restrictions. For instance, PFOA — which is used to make goods resistant to stains, grease, soil, and water — was banned globally in 2020 as part of the Stockholm Convention, a global health treaty between 186 countries, as Blue Marble reported.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been working to phase out PFAS since at least 2006, and it is continuing to take action to combat these chemicals.

Because PFAS are so widespread in our environment, it's impossible to avoid them. However, there are a few things you can do to limit your exposure. These include avoiding nonstick cookware and limiting your purchases of stain or water-resistant clothing. You can also prioritize brands that are PFAS-free.

Romano also told the Guardian that her team's research found that diets high in fruit, whole grains, and higher dietary fiber were associated with lower levels of some PFAS. She also suggested eating a varied diet so that no one protein source accounts for too large of a proportion of intake.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.