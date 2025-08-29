Tesla owner gut-punched after vehicle suffers unexpected failure: 'A shotgun-like bang'

"I do not want to be responsible for paying for something that was not my fault."

A Tesla owner was shocked when their Cybertruck suspension "exploded" while the vehicle was sitting in their driveway — and after the company reportedly wouldn't cover its repair.

What's happening?

Carscoops reported on the owner's plight, which was also shared on a Tesla Owners Online forum.

The Texan said their truck had not been driven for more than 12 hours when it suddenly produced a terrifying sound.

"I was at home when a shotgun-like bang startled me," they wrote. "From my kitchen window, I saw what looked like 'smoke' or dust rising from my Cybertruck's bed in the driveway. The right side was sagging severely, tires nearly touching the wheel wells."

After the electric vehicle was towed to a service center, the problem was diagnosed as an error with the right-side air suspension. The owner believed a recent heat wave was the likely culprit, but Tesla said the error came from "outside influence" and that the owner's warranty would not cover the repair.

Why is this important?

This story is just the latest in a year that has been bumpy, at best, for Tesla's much-hyped Cybertruck, even though there are also many stories of highly satisfied Cybertruck owners too.

CEO Elon Musk once said Tesla could produce up to 250,000 Cybertrucks each year. But in the second quarter, it sold just 4,306, a drop of more than 50% from 2024's second quarter.

Those figures have caused insurance companies to remove Cybertrucks from their policies, saying they can't properly underwrite the vehicle because of its limited production numbers. Even used Cybertrucks have taken a hit, with CarGurus reporting that their average sale price has dropped nearly 30% since last year.

What can I do about this?

Tesla remains the biggest all-EV automaker, so as its sales numbers drop, it's fair to worry about whether that means fewer people are switching away from gas-powered vehicles. Fortunately, EV sales as a whole remain robust, with more than 20 million electric vehicles expected to be sold this year.

There are countless reasons to make the switch to an EV, whether it's made by Tesla or another manufacturer. Because EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, they are considerably cleaner and better for the environment than their gas-powered counterparts — yes, even when including the mining that occurs for EV battery materials.

Studies have also found that EVs are cheaper to own than gas-powered cars, largely because charging costs are significantly lower than the price of tank refills.

