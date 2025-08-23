Sales numbers for pre-owned Tesla Cybertrucks reveal shocking trend: 'Unprecedented'

Despite garnering a tremendous amount of buzz ahead of its 2023 release, the Tesla Cybertruck has struggled to find its foothold in the marketplace. This is especially true for pre-owned models, whose values continue to plummet.

As of August, CarGurus lists the average price of a used Cybertruck at just over $84,000. That's nearly a 30% difference from this time last year. While this may come as a shock to some, the value of all used Teslas has taken a substantial hit within the past year. The average price for any used Tesla vehicle is just under $28,000. That marks about a 14% drop year over year.

Some experts have pointed to CEO Elon Musk for the prolonged downturn. In fact, the electric vehicle manufacturer has also experienced a massive decrease in new car sales throughout 2025, signaling a troubling trend.

According to Gizmodo, Tesla's second-quarter revenue declined over 16% compared to 2024. Though Musk stepped down from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency and reinvested his time at Tesla, the company appears to be having a hard time shaking off negative feedback from the public.

Just six years ago, Musk and Tesla were able to ride a wave of public support and hype regarding the impending release of the Cybertruck. At the time, Musk teased a list price for the vehicle of just under $40,000. During a November 2019 announcement event in Los Angeles, Musk touted the potential cost savings for prospective buyers.

"You're paying much less for maintenance. There are no oil changes, no smog checks, no nothing, none of that stuff," Musk said. "So your maintenance is low, your cost of operations is low. And so it's actually comparable to a truck, a gasoline truck, that's $10,000 to $15,000 less."

But with a release price that doubled that estimate and dwindling resale value, a few drivers appear to be questioning how long the Cybertruck has left before it vanishes from roadways. "It is sad. A lot of people spent a lot of effort to design and build this car. All these efforts wasted on a bad concept," one commenter wrote.

"Tesla stopped taking Cybertrucks as trade-ins earlier this year, which is unprecedented and should tell you something," another user added.

