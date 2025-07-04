Tesla Cybertruck owner shares honest review after hauling more than 3,000 pounds: 'Out-trucks most trucks'

TorqueNews highlighted a Facebook post singing the praises of the Tesla Cybertruck after it proved its worth hauling over 3,000 pounds in one load.

Joel Nashett wrote in the Cybertruck Owners Only group, "2,700 lbs in the bed, 120 mile haul. … With adaptive regen braking on, I hardly had to use the brakes even though I had another 400 lbs in the trunk!"

"[It] out-trucks most trucks," commented Pedro Ferrer in the group.

Cybertrucks have received a lot of criticism since they hit the market in 2023. Complaints range from the serious and concerning to the humorous and tackle everything from the design to the assembly.

In addition, Tesla as a whole has received significant recent backlash, which many have attributed to CEO Elon Musk's appointment to President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency and his activity within it before his departure in May.

So when Nashett posted his fabulous review in the Cybertruck Facebook group, it got noticed. He said that the vehicle's performance was not altered by the huge load he hauled and that the drop in range was barely noticeable.

While Tesla sales fell in the first quarter of 2025, EV sales overall have increased.

Despite all of the criticism, Cybertrucks are electric vehicles, and EVs are much friendlier to the environment than their gas-powered counterparts. They don't produce tailpipe emissions and don't need any of the huge amount of gasoline that is guzzled by pick-up trucks capable of carrying similar loads.

The more people who transition from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV, the better things are for the environment. Owning an EV also means never having to pay high gas prices and lower overall maintenance costs, so you can save money and the planet at the same time.

You can increase these savings further by charging your vehicle with a sustainable energy source like solar panels, which is also better for the environment. When you install solar panels to charge your EV, you're doubling down on the savings –– monetary and planetary.

Installing solar panels on your home can dramatically increase the cost savings associated with EV ownership. While it can be difficult to know where to start with solar installation, EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on initial costs.

The report that the Cybertruck could haul so much so efficiently is a win for EVs in general, hopefully inspiring more EV skeptics to give them a chance.

