New report reveals unexpected turn in global electric vehicle market: 'Major implications for the international auto industry'

Analysts predict that at least one in four cars sold globally in 2025 will be electric vehicles.

As the International Energy Agency reported, the global electric vehicle market continues to grow and is on track to exceed 20 million EVs sold this year.

A new IEA report revealed that EVs now represent over a quarter of all vehicles sold worldwide. Global EV sales were up 35% during the first three months of 2025. As EVs become more affordable in more places, they are expected to exceed 40% of the market share by 2030.

Other notable findings in the IEA report were that China is the EV market leader, as nearly half of car sales in China are EVs. Meanwhile, EVs are becoming more popular in Asian and Latin American countries, with EV sales increasing by over 60% in these regions.

EV sales have increased by about 10% in the U.S. and 20% in Europe.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said: "Our data shows that, despite significant uncertainties, electric cars remain on a strong growth trajectory globally. Sales continue to set new records, with major implications for the international auto industry."

This IEA report is encouraging because, despite trade and industrial policy concerns, EVs are becoming increasingly affordable and accessible worldwide.

There are many benefits to making your next car an EV, including saving money on gas and maintenance and improving the air quality for everyone around you. Meanwhile, the rapid growth of EV adoption curbs heat-trapping air pollution since EVs don't emit tailpipe exhaust fumes and are generally responsible for about half as much pollution per mile driven.

This summer, the IEA plans to release an additional report about the growth of EV adoption. It will include a detailed analysis of EV competitiveness in the global market and supply chain resilience as the automotive industry transitions from dirty energy-powered vehicles.

"Every bit of oil and gas not burned both helps the environment and loosens the grip big oil has on policy-making," one social media user commented on a r/electricvehicles Reddit post about the EV expansion news.

"Cheaper cars that are easier and cheaper to own is the best way to drive adoption," someone else commented on Electrek's news coverage.

