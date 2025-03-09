Researcher makes surprising discovery after comparing EVs to their gas-powered counterparts — here's what they found

For years, critics have argued that EVs are just as harmful as gas-powered cars.

It's finally confirmed — electric vehicles emit less heat-trapping pollution than gasoline-powered vehicles.

For years, critics have argued that EVs are just as harmful as gas-powered cars because of battery manufacturing and harmful carbon pollution from power plants. The statement couldn't be further from the truth.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, EVs' carbon footprint is smaller than that of gas-powered cars, even after considering the electricity used for charging. Apart from zero tailpipe emissions, electric cars have a high energy efficiency. EVs use 87% to 91% of battery energy, compared to 16% to 25% of gas-powered vehicles derived from the fuel.

Moreover, a recent study from Transportation Research uncovered plenty of exciting new developments for EVs. As we know, despite being more environment-friendly, EVs still emit particulate matter and greenhouse gases to some extent. However, the study revealed that while EVs are heavier and generate more particulate matter from tire wear, they still produce less pollution overall. Thanks to regenerative braking, which reduces brake-related emissions by up to 24%, EVs offset some of their added tire-wear impact.

The environmental benefits extend far beyond particulate matter. An MIT study determined that gasoline-powered vehicles emit 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile over their lifetime, whereas EVs charged on the average U.S. power grid produce only 200 grams per mile.

Likewise, a Tesla Model 3 offsets the environmental impact of its production within just 13,500 miles, making it a cleaner option than a Toyota Corolla in the long run.

Critics often note the environmental impact of mining for EV batteries, which is extracting 30 million tons of minerals annually. However, this is small compared to the 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels dug up and burnt annually.

For every 1 ton of minerals mined for clean energy, 550 tons of fossil fuels are currently extracted and burned. Meanwhile, minerals used in batteries can often be recycled, putting into perspective how fossil fuel extraction is far more destructive than the mining needed for EV batteries and renewable energy. If you're considering making the switch, check out this starter guide to EVs to help you find the right one for you.

