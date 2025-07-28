Tesla hit with stunning report on Cybertruck sales trends: 'Frankly I'm surprised that they sold any of them'

The all-electric truck garnered headlines when it was first announced in 2019.

One of Tesla's most-hyped vehicles has fallen sharply in popularity, new sales numbers reveal.

What's happening?

Kelley Blue Book data shows that, in the second quarter, Tesla sold 4,306 Cybertrucks. That's a drop of more than 50% from the second quarter last year, Gizmodo reports.

The all-electric truck garnered headlines when it was first announced in 2019, largely because of its monochromatic, straight-lined, futuristic look. It gained praise from some but also ridicule from many, an attitude that carries on today.

"Frankly I'm surprised that they sold any of them," one Gizmodo commenter wrote. "I simply can't imagine that there's 4,305 people out there that went, 'Nup, the Cybertruck over any other vehicle possible is the one for me!'"

The truck was delayed many times before launching in late 2023, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk hyped it repeatedly. He called it a "better truck than an F150, faster than a Porsche 911" and "one of those special products that comes along only once in a long while." He also suggested that Tesla's Texas Gigafactory could one day help produce up to 250,000 Cybertrucks each year.

But demand, it seems, is nowhere near that, as Tesla just sold its fewest Cybertrucks in a quarter since their first full quarter on the market.

Why are Cybertruck sales important?

Tesla has long been on the leading edge of electric vehicles and has become one of the most well-known brands in the world. But 2025 has been a difficult one for the company, a trend continued by the latest Cybertruck numbers.

The Kelley Blue Book data showed that Tesla's total second-quarter sales were down 12.6% from the same period in 2024. That came on the heels of disappointing first-quarter sales and other troubling news for the company, such as the Model Y's being dethroned by the Toyota RAV4 as the world's best-selling car.

As a whole, EV sales fell 6.3% in the second quarter as compared to Q2 2024, according to KBB.

What can I do about this?

For the planet, fewer EVs being sold is distressing news. Electric vehicles create no tailpipe emissions, and even when accounting for the pollution caused by mining for battery materials and producing the cars, they are still considerably cleaner than their gas-powered counterparts.

Buying an EV can not only be a good environmental decision but also a sound financial choice, as EVs cost much less annually to drive than gas-powered cars.

If you've ever considered buying an EV, now may be the time to do so, as the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act will strip away the $7,500 EV tax credit at the end of September.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.