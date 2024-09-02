Company unveils lightweight solar add-on for electric vehicles: 'A big step in that direction'

The estimated price for the EV Solar Charger is $3,000, but interested drivers can reserve one with a $100 deposit.

Have you ever driven your electric vehicle (EV) and thought about how nice it would be to have your own mobile charging station? According to CleanTechnica, a leading solar company has developed exactly that.

GoSun has developed its EV Solar Charger, which the company claims will fit on any EV with a roof rack. The entire solar array weighs about 70 pounds and can deliver 1,200 watts of solar power, providing a solar-only range of up to 30 miles per day.

The EV Solar Charger can be unfolded and plugged into your EV anywhere you're parked and comes with the added bonus of providing shade for your vehicle so it's not boiling hot when you're ready to take off again.

Technology like the EV Solar Charger could convince prospective buyers to make their next car an EV by easing concerns about range and wondering whether or not they'll be able to find a charging station. Not to mention that it will allow drivers to skip the frustration at the many, many instances of gas-powered vehicles parking in EV charging spaces.

On top of that, the EV Solar Charger uses clean energy to charge whatever vehicle it's attached to. Even though the benefits of driving an EV far outweigh the negatives, in many cases, whether at home or at a charging station, dirty energy is used to charge the vehicle. Dirty energy causes carbon pollution, which contributes to the overheating of the planet, extreme weather events, and threatens the global food supply.

This technology can also be used to charge your EV at home, saving on your electric bill. According to the website, it can also be used to charge devices like a phone or a laptop, or provide electricity on a weekend camping trip.

While EVs with built-in solar charging may still be a ways away, as CleanTechnica points out, this is "a big step in that direction."

The estimated price for the EV Solar Charger is $3,000, but interested drivers can reserve one with a $100 deposit. According to CNET, a GoSun spokesperson told them that the company has already made more than $1.8 million in pre-sales, and deliveries are expected to begin in early 2025.

So get ready to see some happy EV drivers with the knowledge that they'll never have to worry about running out of charge again.

