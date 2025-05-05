Automaker unveils next-gen EV breakthrough to eliminate charging delays and extend driving range: 'From research to reality'

For drivers, solid-state batteries could be an environmental tipping point.

In a major leap forward for the future of electric vehicles, Stellantis — the global force behind brands like Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler — has just validated a technology that could reshape the auto industry as we know it: solid-state EV batteries.

As Electrek reported, this isn't just a science fair project anymore. Stellantis' recent validation of Factorial Energy's automotive solid-state battery cells signals that solid-state battery-run cars are coming to our driveways sooner than anyone could have imagined — possibly within the next few years.

Solid-state batteries promise to help solve the biggest headaches with today's EVs. Think: longer driving range, much faster charge, better safety, and greater durability — all in a smaller, lighter package.

That means fewer worries about running out of juice, quicker pit stops at chargers, and more affordable cars thanks to cheaper long-term maintenance. No oil changes. No routine fluid swaps. Just quieter, cleaner rides with no ozone-destroying tailpipe pollution.

They are just a third of the size of traditional Li-ion batteries and 40% lighter (580 pounds compared to 800 pounds). Factorial is pushing for a driving range of over 600 miles per charge, according to Electrek.

Solid-state batteries have been the holy grail for years because they ditch the liquid electrolyte found in traditional lithium-ion batteries. Instead, they use a solid material that is far less flammable, making EVs even safer. And Stellantis isn't just dabbling.

The company has spent four years researching this breakthrough, partnering with Factorial Energy. Together, they've brought theory to action, with real-world testing now validating their designs in vehicles.

Today's battery-powered cars are already greener than gas guzzlers. MIT found that EVs, on average, produce less air pollution over their lifetimes than traditional vehicles.

And while some critics point to the mining required for battery materials, it's important to put things in perspective: We dig up around 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels each year. Compare those numbers to the 30 million tons of minerals needed annually for clean energy technology.

Plus, those minerals aren't burned into the atmosphere the way gas and oil are; they can be reused and recycled in future batteries.

According to Electrek, Siyu Huang, Factorial Energy CEO, said: "While optimizing one feature is simple, balancing high energy density, cycle life, fast charging, and safety in an automotive-sized battery with OEM validation is a breakthrough."

She added that the latest achievement is "bringing next-generation battery technology from research to reality."

For drivers, solid-state batteries could be an environmental tipping point. Think of EVs that can routinely drive 500 miles or more without blinking. Dodge muscle cars that roar with pure electric torque. Jeep off-roaders that silently crawl rugged trails — all without carbon pollution.

According to Electrek, Stellantis plans to bring solid-state battery EVs to the market as soon as 2026. That's just around the corner, making now a perfect time to start thinking about making your next car an EV.

