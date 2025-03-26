Small nation launches new technology that will revolutionize the automobile industry: 'How cool is that?'

"A great example of how a small country can leap ahead of big nations."

Kigali, Rwanda, recently received its first ultra-fast EV charging hub, which has nearly one-third greater power capacity than existing local stations.

As CleanTechnica reported, the electric mobility company Kabisa launched the new facility with six charging bays for private EVs and commercial fleets of vans, buses, and trucks.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's EV charging infrastructure recently also got a significant boost.

Ethio Telecom, an Ethiopian telecom provider, launched a new ultra-fast charging station on both sides of a road in Addis Ababa.

This state-of-the-art hub can charge up to 32 EVs, with eight chargers delivering up to 600 kilowatts each and 12 chargers delivering up to 500 kW each. The addition in Ethiopia also stands out for its smart pole chargers integrated into the city's infrastructure for emergency charging along various routes.

These two new additions contribute to the growing EV landscape in East Africa.

The high-tech EV charging hubs integrate some of the most promising technology, such as 24/7 operation, AI optimization, easy pay options, and real-time tracking for efficient monitoring.

Ethiopia was the first country worldwide to ban internal combustion engine vehicle imports. Therefore, tens of thousands of EVs have been coming into the region lately.

Adding new, high-powered charging stations is breaking down barriers and leading to greater EV adoption in East Africa and globally. Meanwhile, improved battery technology is helping EVs last much longer between charges.

EV range anxiety is a genuine concern among drivers, regardless of where they live. Therefore, providers like Ethio Telecom are entering the EV charging business to support the country's growing number of electric vehicles.

CleanTechnica commented on Ethiopia's recent EV progress: "The Ministry of Transport and Logistics recently said that this target of over 100,000 electric vehicles has already been met in just the first two years of this plan! How cool is that?"

The recent examples in Rwanda and Ethiopia are inspiring because they show the high potential of modern charging hubs. They also demonstrate how nations can move away from gas-guzzling vehicles that release toxic fumes to embrace cleaner, greener car ownership.

"A great example of how a small country can leap ahead of big nations," one CleanTechnica reader commented on the news.

Someone else wrote, "If Africa jumps immediately to renewables and EVs they'll probably catch up a lot quickly to Western countries in quality of life of their populations without all the pollution drawbacks."

