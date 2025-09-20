Manufacturer unveils tiny robot that could change yard work forever: 'Pays for itself after a year or so'

A new robot is making it easier to keep lawns neat without the noise, hassle, or pollution of a gas mower, Electrek reported.

The Anthbot Genie 3000 is a wire-free robotic lawn mower that runs on quiet electric power and uses GPS and cameras to do the job automatically.

Photo Credit: Anthbot

The Genie solves one of the biggest frustrations with older robot mowers: tangled boundary wires. Instead, it relies on GPS-based limits and artificial intelligence to mow in straight lines, avoiding hoses, pets, and potted plants along the way.

Owners can set up different mowing zones, create no-go areas, and monitor progress in real time through a smartphone app, the outlet explained.

For households, this means less weekend yard work and lower fuel costs. The Genie charges itself, runs quietly, features headlights for night mowing, and produces no tailpipe pollution.

Unlike gas mowers, which contribute to air pollution and emit heat-trapping gases, the Genie uses rechargeable batteries to cut grass with significantly less environmental impact.

Automated tools such as the Genie are part of a growing wave of smart home products designed to save people money, reduce pollution, and simplify everyday chores. For many homeowners, switching from gas-powered machines to electric ones means cleaner air, lower bills, and more free time.

There are three models, priced from $699 to $1,399, covering lawns up to nearly an acre. The larger 3000 version can mow for three to four hours before returning to its charging base.

Its 20-centimeter cutting width may seem narrow, but since it runs automatically, the result is neat stripes across the lawn without human effort.

Reviewers noted that while edging still requires occasional touch-ups, the time savings are substantial. One tester said the mower turned an hour of heavy labor for his 70-year-old father into just a few minutes of trimming.

Early adopters praised the gadget's convenience and cost savings.

"If you pay someone $50 per week to mow your lawn and mowing is needed half the year, then the robot mower pays for itself after a year or so. Plus, your lawn never looks as if it needs mowing," one user observed.

