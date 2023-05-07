As cities begin banning gas-powered appliances, this high-end lawn mower offers a solution

The best Kobalt electric lawn mower for you will depend on your specific needs.

Cities and towns across the country are looking to reduce asthma-worsening air pollution. Their method? Banning gas-powered lawn mowers.

Denver, Colorado, is the latest city to announce that it will vote on a gas lawn mowers ban, which will be determined by the end of the year. Bans on these loud, polluting tools extend far from Colorado’s borders. New York City, Boston, and all of California have enacted some degree of ban on gas lawn mowers.

Despite these bans, people are still looking for ways to keep their lawns looking fresh. Luckily, brands like Lowe’s have an enormous variety of electric mowers that aren’t on anyone’s chopping block. Kobalt, a Lowe’s house brand of tools, offers an extremely popular selection.

Which Kobalt electric lawn mower should you get?

The best Kobalt electric lawn mower for you will depend on your specific needs. If you have a small yard, you may want to consider the Kobalt 13-Amp 21-inch corded mower. This best seller is also the brand’s cheapest option at Lowe’s, starting at $199. But if you’re not into push mowers or corded ones, you should take a look at other Kobalt models.

One of the fancier options is the highly-rated 80-Volt 21-inch cordless mower for $699. This self-propelled model works great on yards that are up to an acre in size and can run for 80 minutes at a time.

The highest-rated Kobalt electric mower is the 40-Volt 21-inch self-propelled cordless model. The $649 mower has a shorter runtime than the 80-Volt model but makes up for it with its lightweight frame and amazing maneuverability.

Your budget, yard size, and other needs will determine which model is best for you. But Kobalt’s electric options are powerful, quiet, and not at risk of being banned. And because they don’t require gas, you won’t have to worry about extensive maintenance or creating bad air quality near your home.

When making a significant purchase like a lawn mower, it’s crucial to weigh your options carefully. Thankfully, Kobalt has enough choices for you to feel good about your choice.

