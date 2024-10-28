Scientists use artificial intelligence to make incredible breakthrough with fusion reactors: 'Enhances the accuracy and speed'

Tapping into the power of fusion energy is a tantalizing prospect.

Scientists in China achieved a major breakthrough that could help unlock nearly unlimited clean energy via fusion.

They hope to do so by solving one of the biggest challenges for fusion reactors, as Interesting Engineering explained. That is the puzzle of measuring the ultrahot plasma, which creates fusion reactions quickly and accurately in real time. Having faster data will help optimize fusion performance and maintain reactor stability.

The research team from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science used neural networks powered by artificial intelligence. Neural networks leverage pattern recognition and advanced calculation abilities that allow them to quickly generate measurements, per Interesting Engineering.

The scientists enlisted two neural network models to measure two critical parameters of the plasma: ion temperature and rotation velocity. The results were impressive and bode well for future applications to harness fusion power.

One neural network, the Deep Neural Networks, operated "more than 10 times faster than traditional methods, providing quick results without compromising accuracy," per a press release on the study.

The other neural network they tested, the Convolutional Neural Networks model, "successfully predicted line-integrated rotation velocity profiles and localized radial ion temperature profiles," according to the researchers.

"This model can be adapted to various diagnostic systems beyond the current study, making it highly useful for broader applications in fusion research," they suggested.

Tapping into the power of fusion energy is a tantalizing prospect. Fusion replicates how the sun heats the Earth with incredible possibilities. It holds the promise of nearly unlimited clean energy with almost no pollution and minimal space requirements.

Fusion would be a huge tool in the fight to go away from fossil fuels. That dirty energy is heating the planet to alarming levels while exacerbating extreme weather events with devastating consequences.

It's no surprise researchers globally are on an all-out blitz to learn more about how we can make fusion a reality.

This year, scientists in South Korea made headlines by achieving a fusion reaction nearly seven times hotter than the sun's core. Researchers in Wisconsin made a breakthrough with magnets. Encouraging new applications and discoveries are similarly occurring from Japan to France to San Diego.



While it remains to be seen how other researchers and scientists will leverage neural networks, this research provides an exciting advancement to optimize fusion reactors.

"This research enhances the accuracy and speed of predicting ion temperature and rotation velocity profiles in fusion devices while offering adaptable, automated solutions for broader fusion applications," the team noted.

