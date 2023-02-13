This amazing new air purifier can clean itself, giving you years of high-quality air without having to change filters

The company emulated butterflies and other self-cleaning organisms to create the air purifier.

As we enter the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that protecting ourselves from current and future illnesses will continue to be a priority.

Luckily, a Boston-based company has created a self-cleaning air purifier that could help reduce airborne pathogens for years with just one filter.

Metalmark, a startup originating from Harvard University, emulated butterflies and other self-cleaning organisms to create the Tatama air purifier.

Tatama provides HEPA-level filtration that absorbs 99.97% of particles that are at least 0.3 microns large and captures volatile organic compounds (VOCs). VOCs are harmful chemicals common in products like paint and cleaning supplies.

The purifier safely disposes of collected materials by turning them into air and water. The best part? You don’t have to waste time and money replacing filters every few months.

Metalmark reports that Tatama filters last up to five years, possibly even longer. That’s ten times the lifespan of the average HEPA filter.

Tatama, named after a national park in Colombia, uses self-cleaning nanostructures similar to those found in metalmark butterfly’s wings and lotus flowers.

Metalmark founders believe air purification will be increasingly important, especially as contagious illnesses like COVID-19 emerge and climate concerns worsen.

Tatama could help combat air pollutants, and it reportedly captures particles that include coronaviruses.

In a six-week test conducted in an office, Tatama greatly reduced airborne particles like bacteria, mold, and VOCs. Employees also reported the office smelled notably better.

The World Health Organization says household air pollutants can cause stroke, heart disease, and lung cancer. According to the EPA, HEPA-strength air purifiers can improve respiratory and cardiovascular health.

Not only could Tatama air purifiers protect your health, but they are a more sustainable product compared to other purifiers on the market. Just one filter could last for years, preventing waste from buying multiple filters.

You won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on one of these groundbreaking purifiers. Metalmark is scheduling demos and is scheduled to begin shipping purifiers this year.

