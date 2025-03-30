Scientists discover game-changing ingredient that can save you money by keeping produce fresh: 'The research results are promising'

The demand for a natural solution is not only due to health-conscious consumers who want to eschew chemicals.

Scientists in Australia are turning to nature to reduce food waste and strengthen the defenses of fresh fruit and vegetables against spoilage.

A team at the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) unveiled two natural solutions to extend produce's shelf life in a news release.

Both methods have the potential to save consumers money and aid the planet by cutting down on spoiled food that goes to landfills, where it produces potent heat-trapping methane gas. They also eschew using chemicals.

The first of the natural solutions was an edible coating made from tree sap gum and fortified with Australian native plants. The combination was effective in the team's studies on capsicum, which encompasses all types of peppers.

"Using our edible coating, we were able to prevent the growth of spoilage microorganisms in freshly cut capsicum for around 10 days in the fridge," QAAFI's Dr. Maral Seididamyeh said.

"This was mostly due to the organic acids and phenolic compounds found in the aqueous extracts of plants like Cape York lilly pilly, boonjee tamarind, and Tasmanian pepper leaves," Dr. Seididamyeh explained. They also noted the peppers "looked and smelt better."

The second method used light and a compound extracted from turmeric called curcumin. The scientists tested it out on strawberries, with similarly promising results.

"The curcumin-based photosensitisation technique completely deactivated the fungal spores responsible for grey mould in fresh produce," Dr. Seididamyeh revealed. "When applied to strawberries, it reduced decay incidence and severity by 20% without compromising the fruit's colour or firmness."

The demand for a natural solution is not only due to health-conscious consumers who want to eschew chemicals.

"Bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites are becoming resistant to synthetic chemicals used to preserve food," Dr. Seididamyeh divulged.

QAAFI's efforts are an impressive addition in the global fight against food waste. The team noted that data from the United Nations showed that 17% of food goes to waste at home or in stores.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to improve on this number and preserve your food longer. One simple method is to use your freezer more, which Ohio State scientists showed greatly reduces how much food you toss. For spoil-prone berries, consumers have come up with several hacks to keep them fresh longer.

Some efforts attack the food waste problem in a different way, like supermarkets that get creative in moving discounted produce quickly as it nears the finish line.

The QAAFI's avoidance of chemicals is also a win for consumers, as excess pesticides carry risks for humans. While there are rules around their use, that didn't stop some rogue farmers in Albania from trying to sell contaminated fruit to the public.

The QAAFI methods do still have a ways to go, however.

"The research results are promising but more work is needed," Dr. Seididamyeh conceded, while noting the solutions were "currently quite expensive" and "relatively new."

"Further funding will be needed to refine the technology for its integration into commercial packing and processing lines," they concluded.

