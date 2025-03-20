Farmers caught in shocking scandal after selling rejected produce to unsuspecting buyers: 'A particular risk to children'

Farmers in Albania were arrested after selling pesticide-contaminated fruit that had been rejected for export by Croatian authorities.

According to Euronews, inspectors in Croatia rejected a 21,593-kilogram (almost 50,000 pounds) shipment of mandarins from Albania after tests for the banned pesticide phosmet showed levels exceeding the legal limit.

Phosmet is an organophosphate pesticide that is considered "a particular risk to children" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a Consumer Reports study of fruits and vegetables in the U.S. Some of the impacts include increased cancer risk, neurodevelopmental harm in children, and reproductive toxicity, per Earthjustice.

Instead of destroying the shipment, as required by food safety rules, the farmers falsified documents and reintroduced the contaminated fruit into the market. The three individuals were charged with abuse of duty, violation of hazardous substance regulations, production and sale of harmful food products, and food fraud.

According to Euronews, the case has "sparked public outrage and raised concerns about food safety regulations in Albania."

The anger from the citizens of Albania is understandable. A recent study from China found that endocrine-disrupting chemicals from pesticides lead to gene damage and multigenerational adverse health effects. Pesticides also contaminate the soil and waterways, impacting ecosystems and wildlife, particularly pollinators like bees, which are frequently under threat.

And even with regulations in place, there are large quantities of pesticides in play and loopholes that allow their use despite evidence of their harmful side effects. The Center for Food Safety attempted to push for clarity from the EPA on some of its language surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (commonly known as PFAS) and many others in 2023, first with a petition and then a lawsuit.

The best solution is to reduce the use of pesticides as much as possible through sustainable farming practices, along with increased research into pesticides' impacts.

On an individual level, it's key to wash produce when brought home to remove pesticide residue. Natural ingredients like white vinegar and filtered water can kill germs and harmlessly go down your kitchen sink.

