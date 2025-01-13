Gardener shares hack to ensure a taller and fuller pepper plant: 'An essential step for successful home gardening'

Ever wondered how to get your pepper plants to produce more peppers? This handy tip shared by one green-fingered gardener is for you.

The scoop

A hack shared by CICI (@gardensmania) talks you through what to do as your pepper plants grow to ensure the plants produce more fruit.

The tip involves waiting until the plant has produced its first flower, known as the gateway flower, and then removing and trimming all the lower leaves. The gateway flower is also removed to help encourage the plant to grow larger and stronger before producing its first fruit.

Removing the lower leaves also increases airflow around the base of the plant, which can help reduce the risk of pests and diseases. CICI described this hack as "an essential step for successful home gardening."

How it's working

Taking note of home gardening hacks such as this one can help you to grow a flourishing plot full of delicious fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

Homegrown food is both nutritious and healthy and can cost you a fraction of what it costs in the store. While the initial period spent growing the plants can be time-consuming, once established, the plants can provide you with plenty of fresh produce that tastes a lot better and is also a lot cheaper than store-bought produce.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Other benefits include being able to control what goes into the soil, which often means using less fertilizer and pesticides. You can also let your food ripen, making it more nutritious than some store-bought fruits and veggies that have to be picked early, per Harvard Health.

As well as this, growing food at home encourages you to eat seasonally, which means you get a range of different fruits and vegetables throughout the year. This not only gets you a variety of healthy foods, but it is also better for the planet because it reduces the distance your food needs to travel.

Additionally, spending time outside tending to plants can be a great way to boost your physical and mental health. And you don't even need a garden to reap the benefits, as several fruits and vegetables can be grown in window planters or in pots on a balcony.

What people are saying

This popular post received over 52,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

"Wow, learn something new every day!" one commenter wrote.

Another person said: "Thank You! I knew this for tomatoes, now I know it for peppers."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



