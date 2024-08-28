New research raises food safety concerns after finding pesticides lingering on common fruits: 'Don't just think that washing is going to help you'

"This is more science showing that, yes, there are concerns."

A new study found that washing produce before eating does not completely remove pesticides often used in commercial agriculture. The finding pushes back against longstanding consumer assumptions that merely rinsing fruits and vegetables under the tap can protect from pesticide exposure.

What's happening?

A recent study published by the American Chemical Society detailed a technical process that better detects pesticides in produce. In improving the process, the researchers found that washing fruit to remove pesticides is relatively ineffective, calling the measure "insufficient" for food safety.

As outlined by the Guardian, the paper states that "fruit-cleaning operations" like washing fruit can't "wholly remove pesticides." The study heavily focused on apples, with researchers using their enhanced pesticide detection process to evaluate the fruit's safety. The researchers found that "pesticides penetrate the peel layer into the pulp layer" of the fruit. The study's authors found that pesticide contamination levels decreased when an apple was peeled, removing both the skin and some of the fruit's pulp layer.

"This is more science showing that, yes, there are concerns," Consumer Reports senior scientist Michael Hansen told the Guardian of the new study. "Don't just think that washing is going to help you."

Why is removing pesticides from produce important?

The impact of pesticides on consumer health isn't fully known. Most pesticide exposure research looks at occupational exposure rather than consumer dietary exposure. Still, pesticide exposure has been linked to health issues like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Certain pesticides can also act as endocrine disruptors, interfering with hormonal systems and potentially leading to reproductive problems and developmental issues.

As the Guardian notes, both the USDA and the Food and Drug Administration say that pesticide residues in foods are not generally a concern for consumer health if they fall within legal limits. In a recent USDA pesticide data program report, more than 72% of the over 10,000 food samples tested by the program in 2022 carried detectable pesticide residue. Of that sample, 99% had residue that fell within legal limits. The USDA said this produce did not "pose risk to consumers' health and are safe."

But environmental activists and advocate groups disagree, saying these current "legal limits" are too high and don't adequately protect consumers. A recent Consumer Reports review found that 20% of the foods examined — including bell peppers, blueberries, green beans, potatoes, and strawberries — had "significant" pesticide risks.

While there may be debates on the impact of pesticides on human health, the impact of such chemicals on the environment is sorely seen and felt. Pesticide use negatively impacts the natural world, contaminating soil, leaching into waterways, and killing or sickening wildlife. Pesticides also disrupt vital natural ecosystems and can destroy native plant life.

What's being done about pesticide use on fruits and vegetables?

Despite efforts to regulate the use of pesticides, the harmful chemicals are still a pillar of big agriculture. When one pesticide is banned from use, other equally or more dangerous alternatives replace them. It's a harmful cycle with no foreseeable end given the broader agriculture industry's reliance on pesticides.

Reducing pesticide use and transitioning to more sustainable agricultural practices is critical to public human health and the environment. When it comes to pesticide use, consumer advocates want stronger action, advocating for better inspection of imported foods, more support for organic farming, and increased research into the risks of pesticides.

Currently, groups like Consumer Reports recommend choosing produce rated low risk or organic options to limit pesticide exposure. A recent Consumer Reports study found nearly all organic produce had a low or very low risk of pesticide exposure.

While the study on the ineffectiveness of washing produce is alarming, one of the study's authors, professor Dongdong Ye of China's School of Materials and Chemistry at Anhui Agricultural University, told the Guardian that he didn't want the findings to cause "undue apprehension." Instead, Ye said the research empowers consumers to "effectively eliminate nearly all pesticide residues" by peeling their produce.

