Shopper upset after discovering quality issues with recent produce purchase: 'Didn't notice any ... when I bought'

"Sometimes I'll miss it, but it really can grow that quickly."

A Reddit user was disappointed when they discovered mold on their blackberries just one day after purchase.

What's happening?

The shopper posted a picture to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit of a container of blackberries with visible mold, leading to widespread agreement among commenters that this kind of situation happens far too often.

"Didn't notice any mold when I bought," the post stated. Other Redditors chimed in with similar experiences, sharing frustrations about how delicate blackberries and raspberries can spoil almost overnight.

"The agony of blackberries. Sometimes I'll miss it, but it really can grow that quickly. The absolute king of berries otherwise," one commenter said.

Why is food spoilage important?

Fruits and vegetables are among the most commonly wasted foods, contributing significantly to global food loss. When consumers are forced to throw away moldy or expired products, it not only wastes money but also adds to the environmental cost of producing and transporting that food.

Food waste ultimately contributes to making Earth overheat more, as uneaten produce that ends up in landfills releases methane, a harmful, planet-warming gas that is more potent in heating potential than carbon dioxide. And in general, wasted resources mean unnecessary additional pollution that goes into making and transporting any unused goods.

According to the United Nations, food waste is responsible for about 8% to 10% of global pollution. Fragile fruits such as berries that spoil quickly are particularly prone to waste if not stored or managed properly.

One commenter offered this suggestion: "When you buy your fruit, soak it with some vinegar water for five minutes and drain. Then put it in a glass jar with a lid and store in the fridge. Your fruit will last a lot longer."

Is the store doing anything about this?

Grocery retailers are generally expected to ensure the quality of fresh produce, rotating stock and removing spoiled items to prevent incidents such as this.

Some stores are implementing solutions to combat food waste, including discounted produce for items nearing expiration or partnerships with food rescue organizations.

Shoppers are also encouraged to report spoiled products to store managers so they can address the issue — perhaps with a refund or replacement.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Shoppers can take small steps to keep produce fresher for longer, such as rinsing berries in diluted vinegar and storing them in glass containers with lids to slow mold growth.

Supporting stores that actively combat food waste, such as those with "imperfect produce" programs, can also make a difference.

Taking care to avoid moldy items can also save you money. After all, nobody wants to throw away food they just bought — or deal with the heartbreak of moldy blackberries.

