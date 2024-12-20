  • Business Business

Shopper upset after discovering quality issues with recent produce purchase: 'Didn't notice any ... when I bought'

"Sometimes I'll miss it, but it really can grow that quickly."

by Margaret Wong
"Sometimes I'll miss it, but it really can grow that quickly."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user was disappointed when they discovered mold on their blackberries just one day after purchase.

What's happening?

The shopper posted a picture to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit of a container of blackberries with visible mold, leading to widespread agreement among commenters that this kind of situation happens far too often.

"Sometimes I'll miss it, but it really can grow that quickly."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Didn't notice any mold when I bought," the post stated. Other Redditors chimed in with similar experiences, sharing frustrations about how delicate blackberries and raspberries can spoil almost overnight.

"The agony of blackberries. Sometimes I'll miss it, but it really can grow that quickly. The absolute king of berries otherwise," one commenter said.

Why is food spoilage important?

Fruits and vegetables are among the most commonly wasted foods, contributing significantly to global food loss. When consumers are forced to throw away moldy or expired products, it not only wastes money but also adds to the environmental cost of producing and transporting that food.

Food waste ultimately contributes to making Earth overheat more, as uneaten produce that ends up in landfills releases methane, a harmful, planet-warming gas that is more potent in heating potential than carbon dioxide. And in general, wasted resources mean unnecessary additional pollution that goes into making and transporting any unused goods. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

According to the United Nations, food waste is responsible for about 8% to 10% of global pollution. Fragile fruits such as berries that spoil quickly are particularly prone to waste if not stored or managed properly.

One commenter offered this suggestion: "When you buy your fruit, soak it with some vinegar water for five minutes and drain. Then put it in a glass jar with a lid and store in the fridge. Your fruit will last a lot longer."

Is the store doing anything about this?

Grocery retailers are generally expected to ensure the quality of fresh produce, rotating stock and removing spoiled items to prevent incidents such as this. 

Some stores are implementing solutions to combat food waste, including discounted produce for items nearing expiration or partnerships with food rescue organizations

Shoppers are also encouraged to report spoiled products to store managers so they can address the issue — perhaps with a refund or replacement.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Shoppers can take small steps to keep produce fresher for longer, such as rinsing berries in diluted vinegar and storing them in glass containers with lids to slow mold growth. 

Supporting stores that actively combat food waste, such as those with "imperfect produce" programs, can also make a difference.

Taking care to avoid moldy items can also save you money. After all, nobody wants to throw away food they just bought — or deal with the heartbreak of moldy blackberries.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x