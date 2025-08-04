  • Tech Tech

Power company unveils game-changing facility that will transform electrical grid: 'Never imagined it would get this big'

by Brent Wiggins
"This is one of the largest in the world."

A new battery storage facility in Ontario, Canada, is pioneering electricity management on the grid and cleaner, more reliable energy.

The Brantford Expositor reported that Northland Power and partners launched the Oneida Energy Storage facility in Nanticoke. The monumental project is Canada's first large-scale battery storage system. 

Oneida Energy Storage aims to solve a common problem in modern power grids. That is, balancing supply and demand with increasing renewable and nuclear energy.

Large power generators — Ontario's nuclear plants — produce a steady supply of electricity. In times of low demand, there can be an excess of power. Negative electricity prices soon follow, where jurisdictions pay others to take their surplus. 

But during peak demand hours, the grid needs a rapid influx of power, and the Oneida facility addresses this by acting as a giant battery. It stores excess electricity when it's plentiful and cheap. Then, it releases electricity back into the grid when demand is high. 

The system reaches a balance and maximizes the value of clean energy sources. Using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, the technology is a safer, controllable alternative.

Facility operations began in May. Its collaborators include NRStor, Aecon, the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC), and the Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC).

"The Oneida Battery Storage Project is a first-of-a-kind large battery project in Canada, here in Ontario," said Nick Zsofcsin, project director and head of energy storage for Northland Power. "This is one of the largest in the world, a really meaningful site when it comes to energy storage in general on a global scale."

The project boasts a significant capacity of 250 megawatts at a four-hour duration. That's about 1% of Ontario's entire electricity grid.

By 2050, Zsofcsin expects Ontario's peak electricity consumption to double.

This project brings major benefits to both communities and the environment. Efficient storing and deploying of electricity integrates more clean energy onto the grid. It also reduces the reliance on fossil fuel power plants that cause air pollution and planet-overheating gases. The result is cleaner air for communities and a healthier planet.

The Oneida facility provides notable socio-economic benefits as well. Valued at almost $700 million, the project created over 180 jobs during construction. Both the SNGRDC and the MCBC hold ownership stakes, and dividends from these investments will support their communities for the next two decades.

"Our involvement in this project is one step towards wealth creation for First Nations," said Warren Sault, president and CEO of the MCBC. "Our involvement creates inspiration for community members to be involved in training and employment in the clean energy sector."

"I just never imagined it would get this big," Zsofcsin added, reflecting on the vision behind this massive undertaking.

The Oneida Energy Storage facility is a powerful example of large-scale battery technology. Effective battery storage is becoming a cornerstone of modern grids.

Global adoption of energy solutions will create a sustainable energy future.

