Innovative companies team up for game-changing EV battery breakthrough: 'Vital to reduce dependence'

In an effort to recover high-value materials from used electric vehicle batteries, two companies have recently partnered up to recycle graphite content.

Vianode, a battery materials company based out of Norway, has teamed up with Finnish company Fortum Battery Recycling to help develop a more sustainable supply chain for EV batteries.

According to a news release from Vianode, the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding to mark their partnership. The deal will involve recycled graphite concentrate — a key material in EV batteries — sourced from Fortum's hydrometallurgical plant in Harjavalta, Finland. These materials will then be developed and optimized for use in Vianode's commercial-scale anode production.

As noted by the agreement, the companies will evaluate and enhance the performance of recycled graphite in advanced battery components. If successful, the project may ultimately go a long way in creating a more environmentally friendly battery production process by lowering carbon pollution and other harmful pollutants.

Dr. Stefan Bergold, chief commercial officer of Vianode, explained the significance of the partnership.

"Recycling graphite from end-of-life batteries is vital to reduce dependence on virgin raw materials, lower carbon emissions, and build sustainable supply chains," Bergold said in the release. "Access to recycled graphite concentrate with potential to scale volumes over time will support Vianode's ambition to deliver high-quality anode materials with an industry-leading CO₂ footprint below 1 kilogram CO₂e per kilogram of graphite by 2030."

One of the main downsides of EV battery production is its significant environmental impact, which stems from the mining and processing of raw materials, the energy-intensive manufacturing process, and the challenges of battery disposal and recycling. Graphite mining and production can lead to air and water pollution, especially from the release of fine graphite dust particles.

By developing an effective graphite recycling program, Vianode and Fortum Battery Recycling can help lessen consumer concerns about the environmental impacts of EV battery production. This may help make the switch to EV ownership easier for prospective car buyers.

Tero Holländer, head of business line batteries at Fortum Recycling & Waste, noted the potential benefits of the partnership in the news release. "By recovering valuable and critical graphite from used batteries and returning it to the cycle as battery-grade material, we help enable the production of new lithium-ion batteries with a significantly lower environmental footprint," Holländer said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.