Officials announce major investment in project to make power grid future-proof: 'Not something where you can just set and forget'

The Guardian reported that Australia is increasing investment in sustainable energy as the country works toward its goal of reaching the government's legislated target of net zero by 2050.

"The willingness to build Australia's energy transition is there," said the Clean Energy Council's chief policy and impact officer, Arron Wood. "But that's not something where you can just set and forget."

Investment in big batteries is booming as Australia's transition to renewable energy increases its pace. In the first quarter of 2025, investment hit $2.4 billion, making it the second-strongest quarter for energy storage investment on record in Australia, bringing six new projects to financial close.

Large-scale battery systems are an exciting development in energy storage and usage. They store energy generated from renewable resources such as wind and solar. This is a huge step toward sustainability, as it allows excess energy that is generated during plentiful periods to be stored for usage during peak demand times when energy generation may be lower.

Storing energy in large-scale battery systems helps ensure a steady supply of clean energy, reducing a region's reliance on traditional energy sources that can pollute and contribute to the warming of the planet.

The Guardian reported that 2024 was Australia's biggest year for clean energy investment for homes and businesses, with a majority of the investment coming from rooftop panels. Large-scale renewable energy saw a 500% increase from 2023, and 40% of Australia's energy usage in 2024 was renewable, which was a slight gain over 2023.

Australia's government is aiming to reach 82% renewable energy by 2030. "The target is ambitious, but it's achievable," Wood said.

The expansion of the large-scale battery systems will help the country reach its goals. Connecting the new systems to the grid quickly and efficiently through new transmission lines has been a critical factor in maintaining the pace of expanding Australia's renewable energy usage.

Expanding renewable energy usage will help reduce pollution, which has benefits for the environment and human health.

The chief executive of Climateworks Centre, Anna Skarbek, is hopeful, expressing that the electricity transition in Australia is on the right track in terms of replacing traditional energy with renewable power. She stated, "There is great momentum, and more to do."

