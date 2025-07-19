Energy analysts warn budget bill could spike electricity prices across the country: 'A very bad situation'

"We've got millions of families that are already struggling to pay their bills."

A controversial new budget law called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, or the "Big Beautiful Bill," is raising red flags among energy analysts — and not just for environmental reasons.

Experts say it could push electricity prices higher across the U.S., just as scorching summer temperatures are putting extra strain on the grid.

The legislation is slashing funding for clean energy, energy efficiency, and other programs aimed at reducing utility costs. Without that support, households could end up paying bigger bills and having fewer options.

What is the One Big Beautiful Bill Act?

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 is a Republican-led budget proposal aiming to roll back a wide range of federal spending.

This includes major clean energy programs established under the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as funding for energy efficiency upgrades, home weatherization support, and grid modernization initiatives.

In short, it would eliminate many of the resources that help keep energy affordable and sustainable. The legislation was signed into law on July 4.

While the final version of the bill didn't eliminate the IRA in its entirety, it will mean the end of many of its provisions.

Why is this budget bill concerning?

Prior to the passing of the legislation, analysts warned that the budget bill would stall renewable energy projects. It will also likely delay much-needed grid improvements that help keep energy costs low and reliability high. Without those upgrades, utilities may have to rely more heavily on older fossil fuel plants, which are more expensive to operate and more polluting.

"We've got millions of families that are already struggling to pay their bills," Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, told the New York Times in June. "Now you bring in extreme temperatures, record heat, and it's a very bad situation."

Without continued investment in clean, cost-effective energy solutions, households may end up paying more for dirtier power, especially during periods of high demand.

How does this bill affect consumers and the environment?

For families already stretching their budgets, higher electricity prices could hit them hard. But one of the most effective ways to fight back is by going solar. Solar energy doesn't just help cut pollution — it also gives homeowners more control over long-term energy costs.

That said, not everyone can afford the upfront expense of buying solar panels.



Not sure whether buying or leasing makes more sense? This quick guide breaks down the pros and cons of both options.

No matter how you go solar, it's a step toward cleaner air, lower emissions, and potentially lower energy bills, even in uncertain times.

