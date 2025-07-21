Manufacturer unveils game-changing battery that could transform key industry: 'A major step forward'

Heavy-duty cargo operations just got a lot lighter — not in weight, but in environmental impact. New battery technology now enables electric equipment to run longer, safer, and cleaner.

In a press release earlier this month, Kalmar Corporation — a global company driving electrification in the logistics industry — announced the launch of its next-generation lithium-ion battery.

This battery system meets the demand for safer, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly cargo-handling solutions. It's currently available under European standards, with the U.S. and Chinese versions expected by 2026.

The Gen 2 Li-ion system offers a higher battery capacity that allows electric forklifts, reachstackers, and other electrically powered counterbalanced equipment to run for up to 10 hours straight.

This new battery is also safer and smarter. Kalmar said that the updated tech includes improved thermal stability (which prevents overheating, especially in hot climates and busy ports) and advanced cell chemistry (which extends the battery's life span).

These new features translate to fewer replacements, less waste, and lower costs over time — great wins for Kalmar, cargo handling companies, and the planet.

"Our second-generation battery is a major step forward in helping our customers transition to fully electric fleets without compromising performance," Peter Berndtson, VP of Kalmar's Counter Balanced Product Line, said in the press release.

Kalmar's move fits into the trend we're seeing lately: heavy industry going all-electric, powered by revolutionary battery systems.

The Kaptein series by Tesvolt Ocean is one example. It could drive the wave of change in maritime transportation with its space efficiency, quick charging, and high safety rating.

Meanwhile, electric planes may one day take flight with a new solid-state battery and a pouch-type lithium battery being developed by NASA and Chinese researchers, respectively.

Why does this matter? Because transportation is a huge contributor to heat-trapping pollution at over 16%, according to Our World in Data.

Since 1990, harmful pollution from transportation, electricity, and industrial processes has been rising faster than in other sectors, as detailed by Climate Watch.

So, when it becomes possible to swap out diesel-guzzling machines for powerful electric ones with batteries that can keep up, we all benefit. No tailpipe pollution means cleaner air for the communities living and working near busy industrial hubs.

Individuals can also make an impact by switching to electric vehicles, installing solar panels, or exploring public transit options. Big or small, every step taken toward more affordable energy adds up.

