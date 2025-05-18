  • Business Business

World nations convene to discuss critical global transition: 'Must be just and fair'

"Energy security is national security."

by Michelle Rochniak
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Representatives of 60 countries met to discuss the state of global energy at a summit led by the United Kingdom. and the International Energy Agency in April.

The Guardian reported that 50 global companies, which included fossil fuel companies, attended the two-day convention as well. 

The two hosting parties created the summit in hopes that it would spark conversation about the future of energy security and alternatives to dirty forms of energy like coal and oil.

All countries agreed with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement that "energy security is national security." By securing energy resources, countries are able to keep their people safe and give them the opportunity to thrive.

While the U.S. sent Tommy Joyce, the acting assistant secretary at the Department of Energy, China did not attend the summit at all. Considering that China is the world's leading producer of pollution and renewable energy, the summit was missing an important voice.

Joyce otherwise characterized the U.S. as very pro-fossil fuel use. He said that eliminating polluting gases by 2050 was "harmful and dangerous," and warned of "putting abstract emission goals in the interests of our adversaries first and the security of our people last," per the Guardian.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The IEA's summary of the event noted that the transition from polluting energy to clean energy will take time and "must be just and fair." 

Participants made it clear that the global community shouldn't leave anyone or any place behind in this change. Decisions should be strategic, and support should always be available as nations take care of their workforces and reduce their emissions.

Investing in clean energy is trending up, while dirty energy investments have dropped in value. By prioritizing clean energy, countries can see their wealth increase and protect their citizens and the environment.

"Let my message to the world go out: come and build the clean energy future in Britain," Starmer said. 

By hosting this summit with the IEA, the U.K.'s prime minister set the tone for what other countries can do to welcome clean energy investment into their economy.

